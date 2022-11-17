Read full article on original website
McCarthy skips Pelosi's retirement speech as some Republicans pay grudging respect
WASHINGTON — When Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement from congressional leadership on Thursday, the House chamber was packed with Democratic lawmakers in anticipation of the announcement from an icon of American politics. The Republican side of the chamber was largely empty. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who...
‘Y’all are f--king us up’: Capitol Police officer recalls Jan. 6 encounter outside Pelosi's office
Harry Dunn took the stand in court to recount his faceoff with members of the far-right Oath Keepers during the siege on Congress.
'We're disappointed:' Speaker Pelosi on 'setback' in New York
On CNN's State of the Union, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells Dana Bash that losing four seats in New York is a "setback" and concedes that it could be the reason why Democrats lose control in the House.
End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way for a younger generation of up-and-coming lawmakers to climb into the leadership ranks.
Marjorie Taylor Greene gets rally to boo Paul Pelosi, says he should have had a gun and shot his attacker
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at a Trump rally in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday ahead of the mid-term elections.
Secret Service Inspector Who Protected Mike Pence and Other U.S. Government Witnesses Cap off Another Week in Oath Keepers Trial
A Secret Service inspector who whisked former Vice President Mike Pence from the Senate floor narrated the scramble to safeguard her protectee as one of the final witnesses in another week of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial. “The concern obviously was that we would get trapped inside the Senate...
Nancy Pelosi says she thinks people will be 'surprised' by midterm results, Democrats could hold Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she thinks the Democrats could keep the House and Senate in midterm elections expected to favor Republicans.
Who is Hakeem Jeffries, House Democrats' likely next leader?
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, is considered the top pick to be the Democrats' leader in the House, after Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down.
How a secret meeting put Hakeem Jeffries on track to replace Pelosi
Behind the scenes, House Democrats battle to anoint their next generation of leaders.
How Nancy Pelosi went from San Francisco housewife to the most powerful woman in US politics
Nancy Pelosi, a former housewife, made history as the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. Here's a look at her life, family, and success.
Nancy Pelosi made the right call
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said herself, quoting scripture on the House floor Thursday: “For everything there is a season — a time for every purpose under heaven.”. For Pelosi, the season to be leader of House Democrats has passed. She made the right decision this week to step away from leadership in January, when a new Republican majority will take over the House, and the right — even generous — decision to stay in Congress for now. She’ll continue to represent San Francisco while serving as an invaluable source of guidance and resolve for the next generation of House Democratic leaders.
Paul Pelosi told attacker he needed to use the bathroom, called 911 from there
“Where is Nancy?” the perpetrator called out before assaulting the speaker's husband with a hammer — an attack that rattled lawmakers.
Kevin McCarthy announces bid for Speaker of the House after winning California house race
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defeated his Democratic challenger late Tuesday, securing a ninth term in Congress and putting him on track to become Speaker of the House of Representatives if Republicans claim a majority of the chamber’s seats. On Wednesday, he formally announced his bid for speaker in...
Nancy Pelosi Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a representative from California since 1987.
Lawmakers point fingers over who’s to blame for Paul Pelosi attack
Democrats and Republicans traded blame over the weekend for the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, and the rise of political violence more broadly. Paul Pelosi was attacked in his home Friday by an intruder who was allegedly looking for the Speaker and wielding a hammer,...
Democrat Jimmy Gomez wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 34th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Jimmy Gomez wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 34th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Hakeem Jeffries on course to become first Black party leader in Congress
New York Democrat, 52, is favorite to succeed Nancy Pelosi after declaring candidacy for House minority leader
Twitter Wits Go Bonkers Over Possible Trump Return
"He's still a f***ing loser," tweets niece Mary Trump.
Nancy Pelosi to announce 'future plans' after GOP wins House
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to address her plans with colleagues on Thursday in the wake of Democrats narrowly losing control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. Pelosi’s decision to either seek another term as the Democratic leader or to step aside has been widely anticipated. It would come after the party was able to halt an expected Republican wave in the House and the Senate but also in the aftermath of a brutal attack on her husband, Paul, late last month by an intruder in their San Francisco home.“The Speaker plans to address her...
