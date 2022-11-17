Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Solar company's conservation deal troubles Kern ranchers
A novel but somewhat contentious agreement announced Wednesday is designed to allow four utility-scale solar farms to be built in eastern Kern County by ending grazing on a separate swath of federal property measuring 215,000 acres. The arrangement is intended to make up for negative impacts Los Angeles-based Avantus' photovoltaic...
Bakersfield Californian
Aera Energy renews sponsorship of Aera Park
Aera Energy has renewed its 10-year sponsorship of Aera Park, which will bring a new baseball field for younger players, field upgrades and maintenance to the facilities used by Bakersfield Southwest Baseball. The renewal was celebrated Saturday during the annual Turkey Baseball Tournament, during which more than 50 teams brought...
Bakersfield Californian
Covered California urges Kern residents to sign up for health care amid increased financial help
Roughly 120,000 people who reside in eastern Kern County and throughout the Central Valley don’t have health care, and California’s main health insurance marketplace kicked off a virtual campaign Friday in Bakersfield to motivate these people to sign up for coverage. Event speakers conveyed the affordability of signing...
Bakersfield Californian
Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive
The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield. Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in...
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Bakersfield's businesses are the heart of our economy
This holiday season, rising interest rates and persistent inflation are fueling a new level of uncertainty and a recession seems imminent. Amid increased prices for almost all goods and services, shoppers are faced with tough decisions on how and where to spend their money. We typically turn to large retailers...
sjvsun.com
Valadao projected to win fifth term as Salas slips in Kern County
Rep. David Valadao (R–Hanford) is one vote update away from securing a fifth term in the House of Representatives, after the notoriously slow Kern County released a hefty count of ballots on Friday. Asm. Rudy Salas (D–Bakersfield) underperformed the Friday ballot drop, capturing only 51.1 percent of the Golden...
Uncertainty surrounding the Miracle Hot Springs
Following a death at the springs in October, U.S. Forest officials confirmed the man-made tubs used by visitors had been removed.
‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
Bakersfield Californian
BC staff denounce 'racist' flyer passed around town
Several teachers and administrators have denounced a “racist” flyer that ties several inaccuracies regarding an upcoming affordable housing project to leaders at Bakersfield College. Some Bakersfield residents received the flyer, which nobody has claimed responsibility for, the weekend before the midterm election.
Bakersfield residents join 23ABC for the Bakersfield Baby Shower
The community turns out to help support the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center, The Mission at Kern County, and the Family Resource Center and donate baby supplies to families in need.
Kern County Fire Department celebrates new batch of graduated recruits
The Kern County Fire Department is celebrating a new batch of recruits who just celebrated their graduation.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Hooters location closed, restaurant selling TV's, chairs and more
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Hooters location is now closed. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant is selling tables, chairs, and TV’s starting from $5 and up. Hooters is located at 4208 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93308.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Pasta Bowls at Taco Bros
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Baylee McCool and Ali, General Manager and Social Media Manager at Taco Bros, and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Pasta Bowls, the new restaurant inside of Taco Bros. Pasta Bowls has seven different authentic kinds of pasta for sale, each bowl coming with a side of garlic bread.
Kern County Fire Department fights Inyokern mobile home blaze
The Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) responded to a mobile home fire in Inyokern on Wednesday, November 16th.
Bakersfield Californian
NICK STROBEL: We learn about nature to care for it
On this Sunday of Thanksgiving week, I'm thinking of coming holiday celebrations with family and friends. On the two Thursdays after Thanksgiving (Dec. 1 and 8), the William M. Thomas Planetarium will present the popular holiday show "Season of Light" and Bakersfield College will have holiday concerts before the semester ends on Dec. 9.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Empire state of mind at Slicer's Pizza
A few months ago, I told you about an under-the-radar pizza place up in the northeast that was worth recommending, Queen Pizza & Krispy Krunchy Chicken. Today I have an even lower-profile new pizza place in the same area of town that specializes in New York-style pizza that is worth checking out.
Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded at Walmart in East Bakersfield
East Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting at a busy Walmart left one person wounded Thursday evening, Nov. 17, in East Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 6:45 p.m. call for a shooting at the Walmart on Fashion Place where officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg who was then transported to a local hospital.
Bakersfield Californian
City Council approves Majestic Gateway business park
The Majestic Gateway Project, which sparked elation from union workers and ire from residents, was approved by the Bakersfield City Council Wednesday night. The City Council agreed to rezone the 93-acre lot near Greenfield, which qualifies it for the construction of several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot warehouse. The commercial center would comprise roughly 16 percent of the site, according to city statistics.
Bakersfield Californian
'Lives at risk': Sideshows pose problems for arrests, prosecutions
Tires squealing, onlookers cheering and troublemakers filming the car stunts that fill Bakersfield’s roads with smoke all unfold when so-called sideshows or takeovers block major intersections. But a dearth of resources by local law enforcement doesn’t lead to wide-scale arrests and the prosecution or perpetrators, according to The Californian’s...
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Delano High athletes sought for recognition
Of the 21 former Delano High School athletic greats to be inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame next June 15, information on all but four has been gained. All graduated between 1970 and 1978. Those still being sought are distance runner Helen Lopez, golf star Carl Comer,...
