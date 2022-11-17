ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Ignatius, MT

NBCMontana

Earthquake rattles Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
RAVALLI, MT
NBCMontana

3D Weather: Closer look at wind chill

Temperatures will plummet and winds will whip in coming days. Wind chill values are going to be important to keep in mind through the weekend. What is wind chill, and what can we expect? Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks it down in the video above. Wind chill is temperature related; however,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Tracking the next round of snow

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
MISSOULA, MT
invisiblepeople.tv

Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana

Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

U.S. Forest Service gets $10 billion to fund forestry work

U.S. National Forest Service Chief Randy Moore spoke in Missoula on Thursday and said $10 billion will soon help fund work in forests around the country. Chief Moore spoke at the 7th annual workshop of the Montana Forest Collaboration Network addressing representatives from conservation groups, counties and lumber companies about forest conservation, recreation, and resource utilization.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Bobcats Bury Grizzlies in Most Lopsided Montana Football Brawl

A couple early mistakes and the inability to stop, frankly, anything, contributed to one of the most embarrassing losses in the history of the rivalry. And things never got better, as the Montana State Bobcats saved their best game of the year for the annual Griz-Cat Brawl of the Wild, and crushed the University of Montana Grizzlies 55 - 21 Saturday afternoon in Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanakaimin.com

Bertha chronicles continue in piney revenge from the foresters

Trees in toilets. Branches framing the stolen head of Bertha, hanging from the law school balcony. Tree slabs with the messages, “Foresters Once,” and “Here’s some legal vocab for you: ‘reprisal,’ ‘disproportionate,’ ‘response.’” All in the name of revenge.
MISSOULA, MT
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Lunch in Missoula, MT — 15 Top Places!

Lunch is always necessary, especially in Missoula. With the city’s vast number of attractions, you need plenty of energy to get you to dinner. Thankfully, the culinary options here are grand as well. Lunching out is never a chore when you’re having so much fun. From create-your-own menus...
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Belt hits the road for title game against St. Ignatius

BELT — Two teams in the 8-Man division have been undefeated all season long but this Saturday one team will fall as Belt and St. Ignatius square off for the championship. The bulldogs secured their spot in the final game after escaping Fairview 54-48 in the semi-finals. The huskies on the other hand have taken care of business all throughout the play-offs, getting 3 straight shutouts on their way to the title game.
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT

