Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Republicans rejoice after Trump’s account reinstated on Twitter
After the former president’s account on Twitter was reinstated, Republicans are rejoicing even as Donald Trump has snubbed the social media platform.US representative from Texas, Troy Nehls, shared the news on Twitter and wrote: “2023 is going to be great. 2024 will be better.”Paul Gosar, a republican from Arizona also welcomed Mr Trump back to the platform and wrote: “He’s back.”Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.It was after Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s...
Twitter Wits Go Bonkers Over Possible Trump Return
"He's still a f***ing loser," tweets niece Mary Trump.
WJAC TV
Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll
(WJAC/AP) — Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump's account on Twitter. He made the reversal of a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden's election victory. Musk made the announcement after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click "yes" or "no" on whether Trump's account should be reinstated.
Comments / 0