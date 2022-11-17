ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NBCMontana

Trump looms large over Herschel Walker's senate campaign as Georgia runoff nears

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Former President Donald Trump announced his much anticipated presidential bid, even as the outcome of this year's midterm elections remains unclear. Nowhere is that more evident than in Georgia, where Republicans weigh how and if Trump should visit the Peach State in support of Herschel Walker's beleaguered senate campaign.
GEORGIA STATE
NBCMontana

Republicans select Regier, Ellsworth as House Speaker and Senate President

HELENA, Mont. — House and Senate Republicans on Wednesday selected Rep. Matt Regier of Kalispell and Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton as the leaders of their respective caucuses, cueing up a 2023 legislative session in which the GOP will enjoy the first two-thirds supermajority since Montana drafted its modern Constitution in 1972.
MONTANA STATE

