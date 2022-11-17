Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
US will reach $100B in aid to Ukraine if Congress approves Biden's latest request
WASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden is asking Congress to send another $38 billion in aid to Ukraine as Republicans demand accountability for the tens of billions of dollars already sent. “This is one of my big problems with Ukraine aid is that it’s been a blank check to...
NBCMontana
Trump sees pushback from Republicans, Democrats following 2024 campaign announcement
WASHINGTON (TND) — Former President Donald Trump officially announced Tuesday that he will once again run for president. This will be his third consecutive campaign and could lead to a rematch of the 2020 election should President Joe Biden decide to seek a second term. The former president’s launch...
NBCMontana
Trump looms large over Herschel Walker's senate campaign as Georgia runoff nears
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Former President Donald Trump announced his much anticipated presidential bid, even as the outcome of this year's midterm elections remains unclear. Nowhere is that more evident than in Georgia, where Republicans weigh how and if Trump should visit the Peach State in support of Herschel Walker's beleaguered senate campaign.
NBCMontana
Republicans select Regier, Ellsworth as House Speaker and Senate President
HELENA, Mont. — House and Senate Republicans on Wednesday selected Rep. Matt Regier of Kalispell and Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton as the leaders of their respective caucuses, cueing up a 2023 legislative session in which the GOP will enjoy the first two-thirds supermajority since Montana drafted its modern Constitution in 1972.
NBCMontana
Fact Check Team: Gen Z, Millennial voters had significant impact in midterms
WASHINGTON (TND) — More young voters under the age of 25 registered to vote this midterm than in 2018. The National Desk’s Fact Check Team is looking into how Gen Z and Millennials voted and just how big their impact was. Voters under the age of 30 made...
