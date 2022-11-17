Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Trump sees pushback from Republicans, Democrats following 2024 campaign announcement
WASHINGTON (TND) — Former President Donald Trump officially announced Tuesday that he will once again run for president. This will be his third consecutive campaign and could lead to a rematch of the 2020 election should President Joe Biden decide to seek a second term. The former president’s launch...
UpNorthLive.com
Attorney General held off House GOP's third-party investigation into former Speaker
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, said Thursday that the House GOP was told by the state's Department of the Attorney General to close its third-party investigation into former Speaker Lee Chatfield's alleged criminal misconduct while in office, as the department continued its investigation. “We did...
Twitter Wits Go Bonkers Over Possible Trump Return
"He's still a f***ing loser," tweets niece Mary Trump.
Will Republicans back Trump again?
Thunder and Lightning have left the building. For some Republicans, former President Donald Trump’s announcement last week th
Comments / 0