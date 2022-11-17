Read full article on original website
Snow-covered commute, record cold settles in tonight
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3PM Wednesday through 9 AM Thursday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region-Potomac and the Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
Record cold this morning, snow possible Thanksgiving week
WIND CHILL ADVISORY from midnight to 9AM Friday for Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin Counties. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero for southwest Montana. It's a very cold start this morning across western Montana. Records lows have already been set in Missoula, Butte and Bozeman. Daytime highs will "warm" into the 10s and 20s.
Inversions keeping the valleys cold; temperatures to slowly moderate early next week
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
New York residents urged to stay home as storm disrupts services, including air travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — New York residents have been urged to stay home, as a big snowstorm has disrupted services, including air travel. There were near-whiteout conditions in Buffalo on Friday, with some areas seeing at least four feet of snow. Many drivers became stuck on the road, while...
Amber Alert issued for missing Wyoming girl, possibly headed for Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Wyoming issued an Amber Alert Thursday for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Casper. Gracelyn Pratt was last seen Wednesday morning and may be headed to Montana. She is believed to be with 36-year-old James Martin. Pratt has blonde hair, blue eyes, she's 5-foot-1,...
Nonprofit sues director of DPHHS for refusal to release documents
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Helena nonprofit is taking state officials to court over a public records request. Disability Rights Montana filed a complaint in District Court on Wednesday, suing director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Charlie Brereton. The nonprofit wanted to see all hiring...
