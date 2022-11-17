WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3PM Wednesday through 9 AM Thursday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region-Potomac and the Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO