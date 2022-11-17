ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Experts explain how to prevent catastrophic flooding on L.I.

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

Stony Brook researchers present models to prevent storm surge 00:42

STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- It's been over 10 years since Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of our area, and Nassau County was one of the worst places hit by flooding.

Wednesday, the Stony Brook School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences explained how sea gates and cross bay baffles at certain inlets could prevent the South Shore from catastrophic flooding.

"Whether it's a combination of levees, oyster reefs, elevation of properties, et cetra, you really need an integrated solution to deal with the issue of climate change, as well as the episodic events," Long Island Regional Planning Council Chairman John Cameron said.

Researchers say more studies are needed to determine how well sea gates work, as well as how much they would cost.

Adams signs bills to address rat problem, but tenants are skeptical

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation Friday to address the city's growing rat problem. But will it work?Friday's news conference had almost as many rodent jokes as the number of rats running around the city. "Ending this rat tale ... No more Mickey Mouse ... Thank you to my rat pack ... Pizza rat, if you're listening, pack your bags," city officials said. The city's so-called war on rats centers around four pieces of legislation, including codifying the time garbage can be set out. "You want to put black bags on the curb? Not before 8 p.m. You want to do...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
