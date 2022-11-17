Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Lyon College Gospel Choir sets ‘Lift the Savior Up’ fall concert tomorrow
The Lyon College Gospel Choir will present its fall concert, “Lift the Savior Up,” on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. in the Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Rd., Batesville. The free concert is open to the public. The Lyon College...
whiterivernow.com
UACCB Debate Team competes in Red River Classic
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) Debate Team recently competed in the Red River Classic Debate Tournament held Nov. 4 – 6, 2022, at the campus of Louisiana State University at Shreveport. The tournament had over 100 debaters from across the various divisions. UACCB students Shayne...
Kait 8
Sharp County school honored with multiple awards
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Highland School District was recently honored with some prestigious awards. The Highland Middle School beat dozens of statewide schools for several education honors. The school was awarded High Overall Growth and High ELA Growth for statewide classifications and High Overall Growth, High Math Growth, and...
Kait 8
Church vote ratification could leave some spiritually homeless
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A vote that took place in July is looking to be ratified, meaning possible big changes for a Jonesboro church. Back in July, the First United Methodist Church voted to disaffiliate following months of debate. At the root of disaffiliation was a congregational disagreement about sexuality.
whiterivernow.com
NADT’s ‘Nutcracker’ performances this weekend at UACCB
The North Arkansas Dance Theatre’s (NADT) production of “The Nutcracker” returns to the stage this season. In a release, NADT noted this will be the theatre’s production of the classic Christmas ballet will feature a cast of over 100, from ages 5 through 65. Performances will...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Clara Jean Cossey
Clara Jean Cossey, age 70, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home in Cave City, AR. She was born November 29, 1951, in Chicago, IL Women’s Hospital to Doyle and Clara Patterson Cossey. Jean was a professional truck driver for the U.S. government in Iraq and over the road for major lines. She was a licensed financial advisor, tax preparer and earned more than 250 college hours.
Kait 8
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Three Westside High School staff members were hurt during an “incident” inside the school on Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gauntt, a man was able to gain access to the high school on Nov. 18 through a student door and make his way inside.
KTLO
MHHS football season ends with loss at Pulaski Academy
The Mountain Home High School football team’s season ended Friday in Little Rock. The Bombers suffered a 52-33 loss in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A State Playoffs. The game was kept close in the first quarter. Things changed in the second period as the Bruins outscored Mountain Home 32-7 in the quarter. P.A. had the first score of the third quarter to put the mercy rule in effect. The Bombers cut the margin to 19, but they would get no closer.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Linda Sue (Owen) Walker
Linda Sue (Owen) Walker of Weiner, Arkansas, departed this life surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the age of 75. She was born July 5, 1947, in Jonesboro, the daughter of James Henry and Opal Evelyne (Kimberling) Owen. Mrs. Walker was a 1965 graduate of Weiner...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties
LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
whiterivernow.com
Citizens Bank named one of 2022’s “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker magazine
Citizens Bank, headquartered in Batesville, has been named one of the 2022 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker magazine. According to a media release, American Banker has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees. Citizens Bank is the only Arkansas bank to be named on the list. As challenges for employee retention and hiring continue to impact businesses across the country, the Arkansas-based company is continuing its legacy in the industry of having a people-centric philosophy.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Becky Jane McDaniel
Becky Jane McDaniel, 64, of Batesville, AR, passed away on November 17, 2022. Becky was born on December 18, 1957, in Batesville, Arkansas, to the late Lewis E. Seuberth and Merle (Rutledge) Seuberth. Becky was a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years and enjoyed caring for others. She continued that legacy by remaining active in the community and providing food to those who were sick or experienced the loss of a loved one. She loved butterflies, puzzle books, and talking on the phone. Above all else, she loved her family, especially her grandkids. Becky was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed by all those that loved her.
Kait 8
Multi-million dollar early childhood development center nearing completion
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Goddard School for Early Childhood Development Center is nearing the completion of a new facility. A social media post from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development shows off the progress that has been made on the facility in just under two months. The multi-million...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Willine Person
Willine Person, 73, of Newport departed this life on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was born February 3, 1949, to Willie Watkins Jr. and Violet (McTye) Watkins. Willine was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She loved going to church, singing and fishing, but above everything else she loved raising children.
Kait 8
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas. In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop. The company didn’t release the name of the victim. Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News....
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot
A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
Kait 8
Nov. 17: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Cold air continues for the rest of the week across Region 8. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Cold air may help squeeze out a few flurries or light snow showers on Friday as a front moves through. No impacts are expected. Lows in the low to mid-20s look likely through Sunday morning.
Kait 8
City on track to build railroad overpass
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Days of waiting for a train to pass on Airport Road may finally be over. The City of Jonesboro announced it has paid its portion of a project to build an overpass at the heavily-traveled crossing. The project has been in the works for years. “It’s...
Kait 8
THANKSGIVING FEASTS: Locations for free meals during holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Thanksgiving holiday is coming very soon, and with prices rising, many may not be able to have a proper meal with the family. Below is a list of locations in Region 8 that are offering free meals this month:. CRAIGHEAD COUNTY. Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving...
KTLO
Elizabeth ‘Tracie’ Redmond, 54, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Elizabeth “Tracie” Redmond of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 54. She was born January 19, 1968, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She married Michael Redmond on May 21, 1992, in Mountain Home and spent 30 wonderful years together. Tracie worked as a unit secretary for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 15 years and retired in 2005. Upon retirement, Tracie and her husband loved to go bass fishing together on the local lakes. They were best fishin’ buddies. Tracie also enjoyed taking care of her flower beds.
