What the papers say – November 17

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
The papers are led by today’s autumn statement from the Treasury.

Previews of the Chancellor’s budget and its accompanying justifications are front page of the Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph, Metro and the Daily Express.

The Guardian reports millions of people will face energy bill rises as Mr Hunt plans to adjust the cap on energy bills.

The Times says his tax rises will “target the wealthy” but the i characterises the budget as a “new age of austerity”.

The Bank of England’s criticism of Britain’s “damaged reputation” is front page of The Independent.

The Daily Mail reports supermarkets are beginning to limit the number of boxes of eggs customers can purchase.

Security services uncovered at least 10 plots by Iranian “spies” to “kidnap or kill Brits on UK soil”, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Sun reports English striker Ivan Toney has been charged over 232 breaches of FA betting rules.

And the Daily Star leads on Donald Trump’s bid for the 2024 US presidency, commenting: “Orange man vows to conquer red planet.”

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told. Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021. The trial continued...
£1.5 billion ‘extra help’ for the Scottish Government, says Chancellor

The Scottish Government will receive £1.5 billion in “extra help” as a result of the autumn statement, Jeremy Hunt has said. On Thursday the Chancellor announced tax hikes and spending cuts in a bid to tamp down the inflationary pressures caused, in part, by Liz Truss’s mini budget.
Prince of Wales hugs little boy and promises to put picture on his fridge

The Prince of Wales granted the request of a little boy and gave him a hug, and promised to put his picture on the royal fridge. William found himself hugged, posing for selfies and was even quizzed about who he wanted to win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! during a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.
SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox: I fell victim to a text scam and it can happen to anyone

With his distinguished military background, Jason “Foxy” Fox isn’t someone you’d ordinarily expect to make an error of judgment while under pressure. But, showing just how easy it can be for anyone to be caught out by scams, Fox – who has found himself in many high-pressure situations during his career – admits he was once caught out by a bogus text while he was busy.
Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament

Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 83 out of 220 Parliamentary seats, but fell far short...
Lord Lebedev ‘never turns up’ and should be removed from Lords, peer says

A peer controversially appointed by Boris Johnson never turns up and should be kicked out of the House of Lords, Parliament was told, but a minister claims that he “brings a different perspective” despite turning up less often than others. Media mogul and son of an ex-KGB agent,...
Elon Musk to restore Donald Trump to Twitter after holding online poll

Elon Musk has said he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter. The move would reverse a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol on January 6 2021 as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
Sunak says more criminals should be jailed as part of crackdown on crime

Rishi Sunak has said he wants to see more people jailed as part of a crackdown on crime, after he opened up about fearing for his children’s safety. The Prime Minister said his eldest daughter reaching the age where she wanted to walk to school by herself “brings home” the danger women and girls face.
Today at the World Cup: The tournament kicks off with Qatar against Ecuador

After all the controversy, the 2022 World Cup finally gets under way in Qatar on Sunday, when the hosts face Ecuador. FIFA president Gianni Infantino had taken centre stage on Saturday during an extraordinary hour-long monologue in a pre-tournament press conference. Qatar coach Felix Sanchez, meanwhile, is hoping for the...
Russian missile shot down over Kyiv ‘contained nuclear warhead dummy’

A Russian missile downed over Kyiv was originally intended to carry a nuclear payload, according to Ukrainian officials quoted by local media. Instead, a nuclear warhead dummy was installed on the Kh-55 rocket, which was shot down on Thursday, the Strategic Communications Centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told the Ukraine-based Defence Express outlet.
The best Christmas presents for family and friends in 2022

Buying presents for friends, family and loved ones might be more difficult this year. But you don’t have to spend a fortune to give a great gift. This selection is tried, tested and worthy of your hard-earned cash…. For the loungewear lover. The pandemic made many of us fall...
Daniel Ricciardo set to rejoin Red Bull as reserve driver

Daniel Ricciardo is set to rejoin Red Bull as the team’s reserve driver with team principal Christian Horner hailing the Australian as one of the biggest names in Formula One. Ricciardo, who has won eight times in F1 – seven with Red Bull between 2014 and 2018 – has...
UK considering Swiss-style links with EU – report

Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s Government are reportedly considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU. The Sunday Times reports that the move could take place over the next decade as the Government eyes up a closer relationship with the EU that avoids the current barriers to trade.
Chancellor called ‘out of touch’ over plans for roof extension at £1.7m house

The Liberal Democrats and Green Party have criticised the “out of touch” Chancellor after it emerged he has sought planning permission for a roof extension on his £1.7million London house. Jeremy Hunt announced plans for almost £25 billion in tax increases and more than £30 billion in...
Complaint alleges Raab oversaw culture of fear at Ministry of Justice – reports

A complaint against Dominic Raab alleges that he oversaw a “perverse culture of fear” at the Ministry of Justice, according to reports. The contents of the complaint were revealed by the Times newspaper on Thursday, a day after the Prime Minister agreed to open an independent investigation into the Justice Secretary on his request after two formal complaints were made against him.
UN climate negotiators approve compensation deal for poorer nations

Negotiators have approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution. But an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts. After that vote,...
