Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals Alternate Choices to Kevin Bacon
James Gunn is having a pretty busy month after it was revealed that he and Peter Safran will become the new Co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. Gunn is currently finishing up his final two Marvel Studios projects with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The former of the two will premiere on Disney+ next week, and the first reactions to it have been pretty good. Gunn will also introduce his favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character, with Kevin Bacon appearing as himself in the special presentation. If you were wondering if there were any other options if Bacon couldn't appear, the director has an answer for you. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn revealed that if the actor couldn't appear, MC Hammer would be the other choice.
X-Men Star James McAvoy Dancing Video Has Marvel Fans Shaking
X-Men: First Class star James McAvoy was cutting a rug at the GQ Man of the Year afterparty. Star Wars actor John Boyega had some praise for his friend after 3 hours of dancing without a real break. The videos are all over Twitter, and the result will probably bring a smile to your face. Other stuff happened at the ceremony, like Andrew Garfield being honored. (Daredevil star Charlie Cox managed to get a good joke in on his friend when he introduced the "third best Spider-Man", his words not mine!) But, when the serious business was over, it was time to hit the dance floor and no one hit the scene quite like the X-Men star. Check out some of the videos for yourself down below courtesy of @mcclafloy and @somuchhappenin_.
Netflix Announces Murderville Christmas Special
One of Netflix's surprise hits of 2022 is getting a new episode — just in time for the holidays. On Friday, the streaming service unveiled a trailer teaser for Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, which will arrive on the platform next month. The fifty-minute special will be a continuation of Season 1 of Murderville, which debuted in February to a largely-positive response from fans and critics, but still has not been officially renewed for a second season. The series takes a comedic approach to murder mystery television, pairing Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) with a celebrity guest star who is tasked with improvising through the entire scenario — and as you would expect, the experience is rarely seamless throughout. For Who Killed Santa?, the guest stars will be Ozark's Jason Bateman and Disenchanted's Maya Rudolph.
White Lotus Gets Season 3 Renewal
The sophomore season of HBO's The White Lotus only just kicked off weeks ago, but HBO confirmed that it would be bringing back the series for a third season, per Variety. While the first season was always intended to be a limited series, audience feedback and engagement surrounding the mysterious series saw HBO opt to order another standalone narrative from creator Mike White, with Season 1 taking place at a White Lotus resort in Hawaii while Season 2 has opted to switch the locale to Italy and feature almost entirely new characters. New episodes of The White Lotus premiere on Sunday nights on HBO.
Grey's Anatomy Star Announces Exit From Series With Tease for the Future
Grey's Anatomy has had no shortage of cast exits over its 19 seasons, with the majority of its major characters leaving the series at one point or another. This season, however, the series is saying goodbye to its biggest character and longest-tenured star. Ellen Pompeo is leaving the show after starring in every season as Meredith Grey, the main character and Seattle Grace doctor that the entire show is named after. The midseason premiere in February will be Pompeo's last episode as a series regular on Grey's Anatomy.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
James Gunn Confirms New DC Plans Reveal Timeline
James Gunn has confirmed the rumored timeline for when he and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran will be revealing their plans for the DC Universe franchise. After a rumor ran in a major trade, Gunn repsonded to a fan's inquiry on Twitter about whether or not it was true that plans for DCU movie and TV projects would be revealed in the next two months ("Yes, that is true," Gunn said). That would put the betting money on the end of 2022 or (more likely) the start of 2023 being when Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery will make the big presentation about where their franchise is headed.
Blake Lively Delivers Touching Tribute to Husband Ryan Reynolds at American Cinematheque Awards
Blake Lively had a lovely speech for her husband Ryan Reynolds at the American Cinematheque Awards. The actor was being honored at the ceremony with the 36th American Cinematheque Award. Lively is currently expecting their fourth child together. She singled out Reynolds's "heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, and his unmatched work ethic." The two of them have proved to be quite the duo in Hollywood as their ascension together comes as a result of collaboration and juggling duties. The Hollywood Reporter captured the moving speech and commenters on social media could not help but swoon over the love shown on stage. It's been a massive fall for their family with the baby on the way and Deadpool 3 announced to a chorus of cheers. Hopefully, Spirited's run will deliver one more surprise as well. Check out what she had to say down below!
Andor: An Important Character Wasn't Added To Star Wars Until Rogue One Reshoots
The penultimate episode of Andor's first season was released this week, and the show's second and final season is expected to go into production soon. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so there are some characters from the film who have already appeared in the series. In addition to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the show also follows Mon Motha (Genevieve O'Reilly), and we've also seen the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. During Cassian's time in prison on Narkina 5, he also met Melshi (Duncan Pow) who will later join the Rogue One team that gives their lives for the Rebellion on Scarif. Melshi is an important part of Cassian's story, but Pow recently revealed to The Playlist that he didn't join Rogue One until reshoots.
My Hero Academia Season Six Shows Off Kirishima's Big Moment
Red Riot might not be as powerful as Deku and/or Bakugo, but Kirishima has had more than a few opportunities to show his stuff while fighting against the nefarious hordes that are threatening Hero Society. While the current Paranormal Liberation War has mostly seen Kirishima on the sidelines, helping to evacuate citizens caught up in the crossfire, the conflict with the rampaging Gigantomachi has once again given Red Riot the opportunity to shine as he uses his hardening Quirk to save someone who might be a little more than a friend.
Addams Family Fans React to Wednesday Netflix Series
Wednesday is here on Netflix and fans are piling in to give their takes on the Addams Family series. People have been waiting to see what Tim Burton could do with the beloved franchise as a show for years now, then Netflix granted the wish. Arriving just after Spooky Season, the series seems to be more of a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina than Addams Family Values. With the focus of these outings being more focused on Wednesday, that's probably inescapable. There's been praise of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Adams. Some viewers are increasingly delighted with Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Jenna Ortega's title character slips the mask of Wednesday right on and immediately puts things onto the right track. It will be interesting to see how opinions change as more roll in. Check out some of the early fare down below!
Ryan Reynolds Reveals Lost Deadpool Movie Killed by Disney-Fox Merger
Before Disney and Fox completed their merger, Ryan Reynolds was lucky enough to star in two Deadpool films and will finally get to finish his trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios will be producing a third Deadpool movie starring Reynolds, and it will also bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. While this film sounds like the best move for the third Deadpool movie, it turns out that before the merger the people behind the first two Deadpool movies had a different idea for a third film. During a recent interview with Big Issue, Reynolds revealed that he, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote a Christmas movie that would star Deadpool, but it was ultimately scrapped due to the merger.
Wednesday Review: Jenna Ortega Shines in Another Tim Burton Classic
30 years after Tim Burton was first attached to direct an Addams Family picture, the filmmaker is getting his time to shine. The Batman Returns filmmaker had to pass on the 1991 live-action film because of scheduling conflicts with the Caped Crusader, ultimately leading to the director's arrival here on Wednesday, an eight-episode series soon debuting on Netflix. In what may end up as one of the most unique and refreshing takes on the gothic characters we've seen to date, Burton's signature stamp is on the production from the leap.
Chris Hemsworth Endorses Marvel vs. DC Movie, Wants to Fight Jason Momoa's Aquaman
Thor and Avengers movie star Chris Hemsworth is ready for a major Marvel vs. DC crossover event, and he even has Thor's first target picked out: Jason Momoa's Aquaman! While doing an interview with Geek House Show, Chris Hemsworth was asked about Guardians of the Galaxy (Holiday Special) director James Gunn's new position as head of DC Studios, and Marvel vs. DC: The Movie actually being a more realistic possibility. Long story short: Hemsworth says "It would be cool," and his "good friend" Jason Momoa would be the one he wants to fight!
Indiana Jones 5 First-Look Photo Released
Hot on the heels of Empire Magazine revealing our first look at Harrison Ford in his iconic Indiana Jones garb, the magazine has also revealed the first look at an actual scene from Indiana Jones 5, as fans can see Jones looking gruff while on a boat. The photo itself doesn't offer any real insight into the film or what audiences can expect from the adventure, but with the movie having been in development for so long and having earned multiple delays and reimaginings, it's a relief to see this image if only to confirm that the project really is just over the horizon. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
Hugh Jackman Roasts Ryan Reynolds With Hilarious Impression Video
Ryan Reynolds was honored with the 2022 American Cinematheque Award – but don't expect him getting any respect from his Deadpool 3 co-star, Hugh Jackman. The American Cinematheque Award ceremony was barely over before Jackman was on social media posting a new video mocking Ryan Ryenolds – the latest slavo in the ongoing faux-war between the two former "People's Sexiest Man Alive" recipients.
Kevin Smith Reviews Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "What A Beautiful Movie"
Though he's still out on the road for this Clerks III roadshow tour, filmmaker and fanboy Kevin Smith has taken to the internet to offer his thoughts about the latest Marvel Studios release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Speaking on his latest FatMan Beyond podcast, Smith offered candid thoughts about the movie (notably how many times he cried) and how the movie defying all fan expectations was almost certainly for the better. Smith was quick to shout out Letitia Wright when he opened up his thoughts on the movie, noting he believes she deserves an Oscar nomination for how she handled her performance thought the sequel. Spoilers follow.
Marvel Producer Reveals Kevin Feige Shot Down Original Idea for Captain America 3
After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was released last year, it was confirmed that Anthony Mackie would be starring as the titular character in Captain America: New World Order. This will mark the fourth Captain America movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first since Chris Evans still held the title in Captain America: Civil War, which was released back in 2016. Recently, Marvel producer Nate Moore talked to The Town podcast (via The Direct) and revealed the original idea for the third Cap movie was shut down by Kevin Feige.
Warrior Nun Fans Are Rallying to Get Netflix to Renew Series for Third Season
Warrior Nun fans are on the offensive to get Netflix to renew the show again. Season 2 dropped not that long ago and viewers are hungry for more. Now, it's pretty much a given that the red brand doesn't go out just giving renewals to shows willy-nilly. (That said, heavy-hitters like Stranger Things basically get stamped immediately.) Now, the wait begins to see if the strategy of annoying the social media admins will carry out the intended effect. It very well could, Netflix also uses strange algorithms to determine what exactly could be considered "hype" for a given title. Check out some fo the excitement right here as it rolls in.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Kevin Smith Lobbies for Letita Wright's Oscar Nomination
Marvel Studios has officially released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the film is getting a ton of positive reactions. Wakanda Forever introduces us to a new Black Panther after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, and it just so happens to be Shuri (Letitia Wright). While the film is certainly filled with a ton of masterful performances, including that of Angela Bassett's powerful portrayal of Queen Ramonda, Wright was no slouch in the film and it seems that Kevin Smith agrees. During a recent episode of Smith's Fatman Beyond podcast, the actor revealed that he believes that Wright should be nominated for an Academy Award. You can check out just what he had to say in the video below.
