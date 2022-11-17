CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan will face his first election next month, and his first challenger. Democrat Melanie Levesque, a former state senator from Nashua, said Thursday she is running for the position Scanlan took over in January when longtime Secretary of State Bill Gardner retired. The Legislature will choose the winner Dec. 7.

