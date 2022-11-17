Health care training connects students with jobs in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Medical personnel and home health care assistants are among the fastest growing professions.

Students from New York City are learning about medical careers and gaining experience at a program offered by a health care system in the city.

The New Jewish Home operates residential and assisted care homes in the region.

Sixteen years ago, a program was created that offered the specialized training to be a certified nursing assistant. They work with high schools and social service providers to connect with students.

More than 1,000 graduates have been through the program, and it will be expanding to include other health care providers in the training program.

The New Jewish Home will mark its 175th anniversary in 2023.

