ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Health care training connects students with jobs in NYC

By Greg Mocker
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ol8mE_0jDgneB600

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Medical personnel and home health care assistants are among the fastest growing professions.

Students from New York City are learning about medical careers and gaining experience at a program offered by a health care system in the city.

The New Jewish Home operates residential and assisted care homes in the region.

Sixteen years ago, a program was created that offered the specialized training to be a certified nursing assistant. They work with high schools and social service providers to connect with students.

More than 1,000 graduates have been through the program, and it will be expanding to include other health care providers in the training program.

The New Jewish Home will mark its 175th anniversary in 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Mental health peer specialists helping NYers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — They are not therapists or psychiatrists: they are called mental health peer specialists.  A New York City job training program is inspiring  people to use their mental health struggles and trauma experiences to help others and get paid for it. It’s an eight-month program and there’s a $5,000 stipend.  Ben Jurney, with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Advocates want expanded mental health services in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A sobering fact about the mental health crisis in New York City is that lately, it seems you don’t have to go far to (meet) someone who’s homeless in the subway and admits to receiving psychiatric care over and over again. PIX11 News talked with Patricia, whose face we are blurring […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals Announces National Recognition for Reducing Blood Pressure

The awards recognize outpatient programs around the nation for best practices in managing hypertension, or high blood pressure, a leading cause of heart attack and stroke. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced all 11 of its hospitals and 7 of its Gotham Health sites were recognized by the American Heart Association and the American Medical Association for their work in managing hypertension, or high blood pressure, a leading cause of heart attack and stroke. Nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have some form of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke or heart failure. Uncontrolled high blood pressure is a leading risk factors for cardiovascular disease, but with timely diagnosis, research-based treatment and education, this condition can be managed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
PIX11

‘Changed my life’: How a culinary training program helps inmates

NEW YORK (PIX11) — “Coldwater Kitchen,” a new documentary highlighted at the DOC NYC film festival, follows a culinary training program instilling inmates at a Michigan prison with a sense of purpose as well as the skills to succeed on the outside. Chef Jimmy Lee Hill, who heads the program, joined PIX11 Morning News along […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Well-renowned drumline opens new arts center in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A beloved marching drum line, according to its director, is growing and opening a new community center in Yonkers that will provide after-school programming for hundreds of children. The Marching Cobras Drumline is opening a new performing arts complex on Palisades Avenue in Yonkers. They are renowned for mesmerizing audiences around […]
YONKERS, NY
NY1

Hochul: Nutrition assistance will reach maximum level for November

New York households that receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are set to once again receive the maximum allowable aid this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The additional aid means a household of four people receiving $939 a month will see an additional payment of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY moms on mission to bring holiday joy to underprivileged students

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — For hundreds of underprivileged students attending New York City’s public schools, four moms are on a mission to make the holiday season a little brighter and merrier. The Sugarplum Sled works to fulfill the wish list of families living in temporary housing who otherwise could not afford to give […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

A new high school in NYC embraces a mix of in-person and virtual learning

Starting freshman year this September at Brooklyn’s Edward R. Murrow High School, River Wedding felt overwhelmed by its hulking campus with more than 3,500 other students.The 15-year-old quickly sought advice from their middle school guidance counselor. Within days, they transferred to a city-run program called A School Without Walls, joining its inaugural class of 55 ninth graders.“There was like nine people in the class,” said River, who uses they/them pronouns. “I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Chef who fed 9/11 responders needs cancer treatment

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — John Moogan said he’ll always remember the call from his brother on the night of Sept. 11, 2001. “The NYPD Emergency Service Units were staging their search and rescue teams from the lobby of the building my brother managed,” Moogan said. “And he said they couldn’t get any food, and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Day of Thanksgiving for migrant families at The Met

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Thanksgiving is a holiday when we express our thankfulness for everything we have, but it may also be a time when we help others who are less fortunate. It was a day of volunteering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. More than 250 migrant families were part of DIA […]
MANHATTAN, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

RCC Nursing Program Ranks in the Top 5 in New York

ROCKLAND COUNTY – Rockland Community College has once again received two prestigious recognitions for its Nursing Program. NursingProcess.org, a website that compiles nursing education and career information data, ranked RCC’s program # 2 out of 153 New York State Board of Nursing approved schools to pursue an associate degree program in nursing. In addition, RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, released its annual list of the 2023 Best RN programs and ranked the Rockland Community College nursing program fifth out of 103 in New York State.
SUFFERN, NY
PIX11

New York Cares kicks off coat drive for kids, asylum seekers

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — New York Cares’ 34th annual coat drive kicks off Thursday, keeping students in temporary housing, as well as asylum seekers warm and full. Volunteers are set to distribute around 650 winter coats and hundreds of servings of healthy snacks at the William Lloyd Garrison School in the Bronx. Sapreet K. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

KIPP NYC charter school goes temporarily virtual over staff illnesses

A Manhattan charter school is temporarily switching to remote learning because 17 of its 54 staff members were out sick Tuesday, according to school officials.Administrators at KIPP Washington Heights Middle School told families in an email Tuesday that the school would go virtual Wednesday through Friday “due to staff shortages associated with staff quarantining and testing positive for COVID,” principal Eric Cato wrote.The school has a previously scheduled Thanksgiving break for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC tries to combat long-standing rat problem with new laws

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Four bills meant to tackle New York City’s historic rat problem were signed by Mayor Eric Adams on Friday. The mayor’s “Get Stuff Clean” initiative, along with the newly signed legislation, is all part of a concerted effort to create a cleaner New York. “This legislation doubles down on our efforts […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC proposes $23.82 minimum wage for food delivery workers

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is proposing a $23.82 per hour minimum wage for food delivery workers for app-based companies such as Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash. The proposed minimum wage, which would need to be finalized after a public hearing, would be $17.87 when it first takes effect and increase to $23.82 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy