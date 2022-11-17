ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Warrant issued for suspect in Sacramento State sexual assaults

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police have identified and issued a warrant for the person they suspect is responsible for the sexual assaults that occurred on Sacramento State’s campus on Sept. 23 and Oct. 5, according to the Sacramento State Police Department.

Police identified Nida Muhammad Niazy, 31, as the suspect. He was previously referred to as “Zayn.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYOZS_0jDgnNMr00
Courtesy of the Sacramento State Police Department

Niazy is not a student at Sacramento State, according to campus police.

Police also said that officers from the Sacramento State Police Department attempted to arrest Niazy on Nov. 10, at his home, however, he was not there.

Fourth sexual assault in five weeks reported at Sacramento State

Officers have continued to try and locate Niazy, however, his current whereabouts are unknown. Police are asking anyone who knows Niazy’s whereabouts to contact the police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County man suspected of starting wildland fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County man was arrested on Friday by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers in connection to a fire in eastern Sacramento County this year. Makcim Ivanocv, 41, is believed by law enforcement to be responsible for the July 14 vegetation fire at the Sacramento County Boy’s Ranch Facility in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CDCR looking for woman who ‘walked away’ from reentry program in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an incarcerated woman who they say walked away from a Sacramento-area transitional reentry program. The CDCR said Marissa Bakers,29, walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday. According to officials, the CDCR […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CHP: Driver who sped away from Tracy Police tried to carjack someone

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it helped Tracy Police arrest a driver who led officers on a pursuit and, at one point, tried to carjack someone. According to the CHP, the car chase began when the driver of a Toyota pickup refused to pull over for Tracy police officers. The driver […]
TRACY, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the collision, which was reported around 6:30 a.m., happened on Martin Luther King Boulevard south of 43rd Avenue. CHP said the driver remained at the scene after the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Suspect in 2010 Yolo County death extradited from Mexico, sheriff says

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The suspect in a 2010 stabbing death in Yolo County is being held by sheriff’s officials after being extradited from Mexico, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.  According to the Sheriff’s Office, Guillermo Perez Avina, 37, was escorted by FBI agents to the Sacramento International Airport on Friday. Perez […]
YOLO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Officers crash during a pursuit in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two officers were injured after crashing during an early-morning pursuit near Old North Sacramento on Monday, according to Sacramento Police. Around 12:30 a.m., Sacramento Police were in pursuit of a vehicle when the officers crashed near the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Western Avenue, police said. Both of the officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Los Rios students to continue remote learning for remainder of week following lockdown

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Los Rios Community College District announced Tuesday that they will be continuing remote learning through Wednesday following police activity at their campuses. On Monday, Cosumnes River College was placed on lockdown after a threat was made against the campus. “Earlier today, an individual made a threat of violence against […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Placer County Sheriff’s K-9 detects thousands of fentanyl pills

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A traffic stop near Rocklin by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the discovery of several pounds of fentanyl on Thursday. At around 2:44 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted at the Rocklin Road exit near Interstate 80 and the detaining deputy called for his K-9, Kruger, to help search […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Police investigate threat made against Cosumnes River College

(KTXL) — The Los Rios Community College District and law enforcement are investigating a threat made against the Cosumnes River College campus Monday morning, according to college officials. Administrators from Los Rios Community College District said just after 11:30 a.m., “Earlier today, an individual made a threat of violence against the campus at Cosumnes River […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Substitute teacher accused of ‘inappropriate conduct’ at Sacramento school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A substitute teacher who no longer works for the Sacramento City Unified School District is facing allegations of inappropriate conduct, the district said.  The alleged conduct happened at Sam Brannan Middle School, located in Sacramento’s South Land Park neighborhood. According to the district, its staff and law enforcement were told about […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Yuba City cold case suspect arrested in Mexico 23 years later

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a 1999 Yuba City cold case was extradited to the United States after U.S. Marshals located them in Morales, Mexico, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Francisco Arellano, 51, was placed into the Sutter County Jail on Friday and is facing a homicide charge in connection […]
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

‘Suspicious’ fire possibly connected to others in Rio Vista

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire in Rio Vista on Tuesday morning is believed to be connected to a series of fires in the area, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department. Several fire resources from Rio Vista and Isleton Fire Departments responded to a vegetation fire on Highway 160, north of Highway […]
RIO VISTA, CA
FOX40

One person dies after a crash involving three vehicles in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead and at least two others are hospitalized after a crash involving three vehicles in North Sacramento on Sunday afternoon, according to Sacramento Police. Video Above: Sacramento Police officers crash during a pursuit Around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dry Creek Road and Marysville Boulevard […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after he drove into the back of a tractor-trailer Monday night on State Route 99, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a black SUV headed south on SR-99 approaching Wilson Road was traveling at an “undetermined” speed around 9:30 p.m. when it crashed into the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CHP issues tickets for drivers going over 100 mph during I-80 saturation detail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers took part in a saturation detail along Interstate 80 that resulted in several tickets on Thursday, Nov. 17. Video Above: Fleeing driver reaches 100+ MPH speeds near Tracy According to the Centers for Disease Control, a saturation patrol has more officers on duty patrolling an area to […]
TRACY, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove train collision kills two people

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

FOX40

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy