Herald & Review

Norbert Michel: Root for Elon Musk’s Twitter to succeed

Everyone seems to have an opinion on whether an Elon Musk-led Twitter is good for free speech, and much of that debate is happening on Twitter. This goes a long way to prove the point. While many people don’t like to engage with critics of their beliefs, shutting those alternate...
Herald & Review

Mark Weisbrot: Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase harms democracy

Social media has gotten a bad name in recent years, much of it deserved, because it has played a sizable role in spreading right-wing backwardness and even authoritarianism in much of the world. This includes, most prominently, the reach and especially staying power of the world’s most powerful politician in the world’s most powerful country, Donald Trump.

