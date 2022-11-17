Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Illinois Native Americans promote agenda at Springfield summit
(The Center Square) – Members of the Chicago American Indian Community Collaborative hosted a summit at the state's capital Wednesday looking to further their agenda. Members of the CAICC and state lawmakers discussed legislation during a joint media availability in Springfield for the inaugural Native American Summit. The group is looking to introduce legislation to address issues within the Native American Community. "We are here today with humbleness and appreciation...
ISBE Superintendent announces retirement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The head of Illinois’s education system is stepping down. Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala has announced her plans for retirement at the end of January 2023. “Dr. Ayala represents the highest level of dedication to public service, and over her long career she has positively impacted thousands of Illinois students,” […]
New federal rule creates challenges in filling Urbana public works positions
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Urbana Public Works is looking to fill open positions across its department. All of the positions end up helping drive snow plows in the winter months. But, a new federal requirement is making the hiring process challenging. Vince Gustafson, deputy director for operations with Urbana Public Works, said they used to […]
wjbc.com
New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit
LOGAN COUNTY – The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across the...
wmay.com
Springfield City Council Approves Craft Grow Cannabis Operation
Cannabis continues to be a growth industry in Springfield. Aldermen this week approved zoning variances to allow a craft-grow operation on Lumber Lane, at the far eastern edge of Springfield. When it opens in the summer of 2023, it will grow marijuana in a secure indoor setting, and will process it on-site and then transport it for sale.
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
illinoisnewsroom.org
Update: Urbana HS to hold e-learning day on Thursday
URBANA – Urbana High School will hold an e-learning day on Thursday. The decision comes after the school went into lockdown for much of Wednesday after someone sent threats of violence. No one was hurt in yesterday’s incident. The FBI and Urbana police are investigating the threats but so...
chambanamoms.com
Where To Find Locally Raised Meat in the Champaign-Urbana Area
There’s no shortage of local meat in Champaign-Urbana — and local farmers need us more than ever. Looking for local meat in the Champaign-Urbana area? The East Central Illinois area has a number of local farmers that sell their meat products directly to customers. In addition, there are a number of locally owned stores that sell local meats. Below we’ve put together a resource to help you find locally raised meat in and around Champaign-Urbana.
newschannel20.com
City council raises more safety concerns about MacArthur Boulevard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s City Council discussed dangerous areas on MacArthur Boulevard at Tuesday night’s meeting. This comes after a pedestrian was hit crossing MacArthur Boulevard near Washington Park. Macarthur Boulevard has been a hotspot for collisions and accidents. The city has made some changes to...
Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end. She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
Moweaqua native part of special military mission, featured on ‘CBS’
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Moweaqua native has been a part of a special military mission in Alaska for over a year, and her efforts were recently featured on national television. Captain Lyndi Minott, a graduate of Central A & M High School, serves as an Operations Support Division Chief at Dover Air Force Base […]
wmay.com
Report: Businessman Facing Forfeiture Of Home In Drug Case
A Springfield businessman could wind up forfeiting his expensive west-side home after he was indicted last month on federal drug charges. The Illinois Times reports Joshua Lindvall is accused of distributing drugs from his $667,000 home in the Reserve subdivision near Panther Creek. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of the home, Lindvall’s car, and dozens of firearms found in the home. Another man is also facing charges in the alleged drug conspiracy.
taylorvilledailynews.com
William J. "Bill" Smith
William J. “Bill” Smith, 84 of Taylorville, died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Bill was born on June 21, 1938 in Edinburg, the son of Joseph and Ruth Smith. He married Natalie Orlandini in 1959 in Taylorville. Bill graduated from Taylorville High School and Millikin University. Bill served in the Illinois Air National Guard. He worked for the Illinois Department of Revenue for 35 years. After retiring, he was the owner and operator of the Credit Bureau of Christian and Montgomery Counties for 18 years. Bill was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he served as a lector and eucharistic minister for several years. He served on the Memorial Hospital Foundation Board, Christian County Mental Health Association Board, Taylorville Country Club Board, and the Christian County Y.M.C.A Board. Bill was an avid reader and especially enjoyed learning about the Civil War and World War II. Bill always enjoyed giving back to his community.
Skokie woman killed in I-55 wrong way crash near Springfield; driver charged with 1st degree murder
Lauren Wegner of Skokie was killed in a wrong way crash on I-55 near Springfield on November 8; her parents said she was on her way to see friends.
Illinois men’s hoops upset UCLA in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev. (WCIA) — Illinois comes back from behind in the second half to beat the #8 ranked UCLA 79-70. Illinois trailed at halftime 37-28. Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. led for the Illini with a double double with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Dain Dainja led the Illini offensively under the basket. […]
newschannel20.com
Springfield business owner facing drug charges
A Springfield business owner is facing drug charges. A grand jury indicted Josh Lindvall on October 19, on drug and firearm charges. Lindvall is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute meth, maintaining drug-involved premises, and unlawful possession of a firearm by drug use. According to court records, Lindvall owns Nelson's...
Springfield firefighters respond to garage fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to a garage fire on South State Street late Friday night. Crews arrived on the scene at around 11:30 p.m. They put the fire under control and reported that the garage was exposed and had damage. After firefighters overhauled and cleared the unit, the scene was turned over to […]
WCIA
Tuscola Christmas Town to get you in holiday spirit
Saturday- 32 Annual Santa Chase 5K Run/ Walk at 8am. Shop local small businesses. Many handmade vendors including home decor, jewelry, cookies, and more!. Woman’s house walk is a long time Christmastown tradition. Tour 5 homes in Tuscola transformed for the Christmas season! Tickets can be purchased at the Smith House.
Effingham Radio
Man Arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis
The following was released by the Charleston Police Department on their Facebook Page:. Offender: Joshua T.H. Ford Incident Date: November 15th, 2022. On November 15th at about 11:49 PM a Charleston officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ford in the 200 block of West Lincoln Ave. During the course of the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, approximately 120 grams of Cannabis was found.
channel1450.com
4A Semifinal Family Clash – Cyclones Host Rockets For A Trip To Champaign
Sacred Heart Griffin (12-0) will host Rochester (11-1) on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7 pm in the 4A state semifinal for a trip to state next Friday in Champaign. This is the 15th overall meeting between the IHSA all time winningest head football coach Ken Leonard, who has five state titles, and his son, Derek Leonard, who has eight state titles. Be sure to listen live on 1450 AM/92.3FM or click here. The game will also be broadcast on the NFHS network.
Comments / 0