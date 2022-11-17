Read full article on original website
DENNIS T. MENACE
3d ago
If they were intelligent, they would hydro-seed winter rye all over the burned areas and it would grow in to prevent run off, it would be enough to hold the banks together till spring, and as winter rye is an annual it would need reapply for several years till new growth fills in!
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US
In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
Common chemical in tires caused mass Coho salmon deaths in Puget Sound, scientists say
SEATTLE — Since the early 1990s, scientists up and down the West coast have known about a mysterious killer lurking in the waters of urban creeks wiping out populations of Coho salmon. THE PROBLEM. While it is natural to see dead Coho salmon in urban creeks, they are supposed...
KOMO News
Trees topple in western Washington as gusty winds move in
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Gusty winds are expected to hit western Washington Thursday and could cause damage and power outages in some areas. “This fair-weather honeymoon won't last forever,” said KOMO News’ Meteorologist Kristin Clark. After over a week of clear skies, western Washington is expected to...
KOMO News
Witness reported seeing debris coming off plane that crashed in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Update: On Nov. 19, officials confirmed four people total died in the crash. The original story is below. Investigators are probing what caused a newly-manufactured plane to crash during a flight Friday morning, killing the two people on board. The crash happened just before 10:30...
Can Washington Be Buried with Lake Effect Snow Like New York?
Washington State might get some more snow next Tuesday, but nothing compared to the crazy amount of snow they are getting right now in New York. Is it possible for Washington to suffer a lake effect snowstorm like New York is going through this weekend?. How Much Snow is Forecast...
beachconnection.net
Get Ready for Wild(ish?) King Tides on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, the highest high tides of the year occur in winter, three times between November and January. They're a product of the sun and moon aligning together to pull on the tides, creating higher-than-normal tidal events. They're actually known as perigean spring tides, a term that meteorologists prefer but scientists studying the effects of tides on land have come to use the term “king tides.” (Above: Cape Disappointment, Wash., photo courtesy Marie Marshall / Oregon King Tides)
KOMO News
WSDOT's newest snowplow Betty Whiteout gets a new look
The Washington State Department of Transportation's snow plow has a new look. Betty Whiteout, named after the late icon Betty White, has a new license plate cover to match its name. The name for the snow plow was chosen by Washington residents in April. It beat out several other names...
Fire at family-owned Puyallup commercial farm burns for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at a family-owned commercial farm in Puyallup caught fire Thursday night and firefighters remained at the scene on Friday. At 9:23 p.m., East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called to Spooner Farms at 9710 state Route 162 in Puyallup. Firefighters battled the flames...
KOMO News
Death toll from Snohomish County plane crash rises to 4
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — On Saturday morning, officials confirmed Saturday two additional occupants inside the plane also perished in the crash, totaling four casualties. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Textron 208B crashed in a field at around 9:30 a.m. Friday. Both the NTSB and FAA are investigating...
'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s unanimous vote on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the...
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
4 killed in small plane crash near Seattle
All four people aboard a single-engine plane were killed when it crashed Friday morning just north of Seattle, Washington, officials said Saturday. The single-engine Textron 208B went down at 9:35 a.m. local time Friday in a field east of Harvey Field Airport in Snohomish County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA had initially indicated Friday that two people were aboard the plane. However, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS News on Saturday that there were four people aboard, all of whom died. The identities of the four victims have not been released. The crash scene was in an "unworked field," Snohomish County Fire District 4 said, and crews had difficulty accessing it due to the "terrain, vegetation and irrigation canals." Firefighters struggled to extinguish a large fire caused by the wreck, and had to lay down 2,000 feet of water hose to battle the flames, the fire department said. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.
MyNorthwest.com
BREAKING: Plane crash in Snohomish County near Harvey Field
A plane has crashed in Snohomish County near Harvey Field. Reports began coming in around 10:40 a.m. Snohomish County Sheriff’s reports that US Highway 2 is closed from 88th to Westwick. Emergency crews are responding. Firefighters are trying to put out a fire at the crash site. It is...
q13fox.com
Wind Advisory will remain in effect through Thursday evening for the foothills of the Cascades
Winds will pick up overnight for the foothills of Puget Sound as a system digs into the eastern portion of Washington. This will open the door for not only winds, but mountain snow across the eastern Cascades.
KOMO News
Snohomish County residents prepare for near freezing temperatures, gusty winds
MONROE, Wash. — For the last several years, Volunteers of America Western Washington has used the New Hope Fellowship Church in Monroe as a cold-weather shelter. This year, organizers said it’s different. “You know this is a November that I’ve never seen before in my four-plus years of...
Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel
SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
KOMO News
King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
First responders, witnesses react to fatal plane crash in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Four people died in a plane crash in Snohomish off Highway 2 Friday morning, and the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are now leading the investigation. But moments after the crash, Snohomish fire crews and police rushed to the difficult scene. “The terrain...
KOMO News
PHOTOS: Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm brings portions of NY to screeching halt
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHAM/WUTV/TND) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm chilled large portions of New York Friday, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground by the morning. The massive storm has caused several airlines to cancel flights in and out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The...
WSP Planning 'High Visibility Enforcement' Patrols on Washington Highways
The Washington State Patrol is partnering with allied agencies across the state in efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrols throughout November and December. The first of four HiVE patrols is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19. The patrols will occur in...
