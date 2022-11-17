Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer announces contest to name turkey to be pardoned
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- With Thanksgiving less than a week away, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to submit names for the first turkey that she will pardon since taking office. The winning name will be announced Monday, November 21. “My fellow Michiganders, Thanksgiving is just around the corner,” said...
Former UIA employee, three others, charged in $1M COVID-19 fraud scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday that a former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency worker was indicted for various crimes related to a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Adelita Castillo Juarez, 55, of Kent city, processed fraudulent claims to access over $1 million dollars, Totten said. Juarez also...
Closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Nov. 18
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Friday, Nov. 18. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions.
Money Moody comes through, hits game winner for Michigan over Illinois
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan survived a pair of scares. Jake Moody made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left, lifting the third-ranked Wolverines to a 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday. Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) played much of the second half without...
No. 3 Michigan hosts Illinois, shooting to stay undefeated
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is expected to host Illinois on Saturday, featuring the two top defenses in the country. No. 3 Michigan is trying to avoid looking ahead to its showdown next week against rival and second-ranked Ohio State for the Big Ten East title and spot in the College Football Playoff probably on the line. After starting the season 7-1, Illinois is aiming to snap a two-game losing streak and keep its hopes alive to win the Big Ten West crown. The Illini need to win their final two games and hope for a loss by Purdue in its final two games.
Here we go again
Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
AG Nessel joins coalition in efforts to prevent alleged illegal student debt collection
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General joined a bipartisan coalition Thursday, that filed an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, also known as, CFPB, filed a...
West Michigan colleges cancel classes due to winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Colleges and universities in West Michigan canceled classes and closed its buildings early Friday due to heavy snow and a winter storm. Western Michigan University sent an alert, telling students and faculty that the university will close starting at 4 p.m. Many other colleges in the...
NEW INFORMATION: Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton speaks out after termination
FLINT, Mich. - According to Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Burton, he was asked to resign by Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley but refused. He says after his refusal, he was terminated. Barton says he believes his termination had something to do with the Pulaski Street Fire. "I was fired.. it...
Michigan State holds off Villanova, 73-71
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tyson Walker scored 22 points and Michigan State held off a late Villanova rally to pull out a 73-71 victory on Friday Night. Walker's jumper with 1:58 left gave the Spartans a 70-63 lead, but Eric Dixon answered with a 3 to cut the Villanova deficit to 70-66, and after trading layups, Caleb Daniels stole the ball from Michigan State's Joey Hauser with 53 seconds left and Jordan Longino drained the 3-pointer to get the Wildcats within one, 72-71. Walker hit the first of two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it 73-71 and Dixon's potential winning 3 caromed off and the Spartans grabbed the rebound.
Athens, Kalamazoo Christian fall short of state championships
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Despite refusing to give anything easy, both Athens and Kalamazoo Christian saw their seasons come to a close Saturday in the MHSAA state championships, with neither coming out victorius. Athens fell in a five set thriller to Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (25-14, 25-13, 23-25, 25-27,...
4 sentenced disturbing the peace during abortion protest in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Over the summer, a Genesee County jury found four non-Michigan residents guilty of "disturbing the peace" related to their actions during a protest at a local abortion clinic in 2019. Now, those four were sentenced for the crimes in front of Judge Newblatt on November 18th.
Two new troopers join brothers in blue at Michigan State Police Post in Marshall
MARSHALL, MI — Two new troopers at the Michigan State Police Post in Marshall are joining their brothers in blue, quite literally. Brandon and Bailey Bowers recently graduated from the academy. Brandon and Bailey are brothers, and now they're working with their two older brothers, Benjamin and Brock. "I...
Corps of Engineers speeds up St. Joseph Harbor project after vessel touches bottom
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer set a plan to reopen a critical southwest Michigan harbor as soon as possible. A Holland Company, the King Co., Inc., was hired to dredge the St. Joseph Harbor, expediting the project after a freighter scrapped the bottom of the harbor in October, according to the federal officials.
Athens girls' volleyball team rolls to finals with semifinals sweep over Lansing Christian
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — It didn't take long for Athens to come away with another sweep and now the team is on the doorstep of its first ever MHSAA state championship. Athens took down Lansing Christian in the semifinals Thursday in straight sets -25-18, 25-20, 25-23 -to earn their fourth straight shutout of the postseason.
Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash
HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
John Ball Zoo closes due to weather, prepares for last zoo visit of the season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo was closed Saturday due to weather conditions, according to a John Ball Zoo spokesperson. Sunday is the last scheduled day to visit the zoo for general guests, a spokesperson said. Gallery: Maple Hill Holiday Parade. The zoo is scheduled to reopen March...
Second firefighter resigns following Pulaski house fire incident
FLINT, Mich. — Mark Zlotek, the second Flint firefighter involved in the failed search on Pulaski St earlier this year, has reportedly resigned. Zlotek resigned from the Flint Fire Department, according to Catie O'Neill, the City of Flint's communication director. O'Neill could not say when the resignation was submitted...
Bavarian Inn matriarch, Dorothy Zehnder, to celebrate 101st birthday Dec.1
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Dorothy Zehnder, the co-founder of the family-owned Bavarian Inn Resort that includes the Bavarian Inn Restaurant, Bavarian Inn Lodge, Frankenmuth Gift Shops Inc., and Frankenmuth River Place Shops, will celebrate her 101st birthday on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Dorothy still maintains close contact with her family and...
