Gov. Whitmer announces contest to name turkey to be pardoned

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- With Thanksgiving less than a week away, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to submit names for the first turkey that she will pardon since taking office. The winning name will be announced Monday, November 21. “My fellow Michiganders, Thanksgiving is just around the corner,” said...
Former UIA employee, three others, charged in $1M COVID-19 fraud scheme

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday that a former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency worker was indicted for various crimes related to a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Adelita Castillo Juarez, 55, of Kent city, processed fraudulent claims to access over $1 million dollars, Totten said. Juarez also...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Nov. 18

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Friday, Nov. 18. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions.
No. 3 Michigan hosts Illinois, shooting to stay undefeated

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is expected to host Illinois on Saturday, featuring the two top defenses in the country. No. 3 Michigan is trying to avoid looking ahead to its showdown next week against rival and second-ranked Ohio State for the Big Ten East title and spot in the College Football Playoff probably on the line. After starting the season 7-1, Illinois is aiming to snap a two-game losing streak and keep its hopes alive to win the Big Ten West crown. The Illini need to win their final two games and hope for a loss by Purdue in its final two games.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Here we go again

Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
West Michigan colleges cancel classes due to winter storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Colleges and universities in West Michigan canceled classes and closed its buildings early Friday due to heavy snow and a winter storm. Western Michigan University sent an alert, telling students and faculty that the university will close starting at 4 p.m. Many other colleges in the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan State holds off Villanova, 73-71

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tyson Walker scored 22 points and Michigan State held off a late Villanova rally to pull out a 73-71 victory on Friday Night. Walker's jumper with 1:58 left gave the Spartans a 70-63 lead, but Eric Dixon answered with a 3 to cut the Villanova deficit to 70-66, and after trading layups, Caleb Daniels stole the ball from Michigan State's Joey Hauser with 53 seconds left and Jordan Longino drained the 3-pointer to get the Wildcats within one, 72-71. Walker hit the first of two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it 73-71 and Dixon's potential winning 3 caromed off and the Spartans grabbed the rebound.
EAST LANSING, MI
Athens, Kalamazoo Christian fall short of state championships

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Despite refusing to give anything easy, both Athens and Kalamazoo Christian saw their seasons come to a close Saturday in the MHSAA state championships, with neither coming out victorius. Athens fell in a five set thriller to Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (25-14, 25-13, 23-25, 25-27,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash

HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Second firefighter resigns following Pulaski house fire incident

FLINT, Mich. — Mark Zlotek, the second Flint firefighter involved in the failed search on Pulaski St earlier this year, has reportedly resigned. Zlotek resigned from the Flint Fire Department, according to Catie O'Neill, the City of Flint's communication director. O'Neill could not say when the resignation was submitted...
FLINT, MI
Bavarian Inn matriarch, Dorothy Zehnder, to celebrate 101st birthday Dec.1

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Dorothy Zehnder, the co-founder of the family-owned Bavarian Inn Resort that includes the Bavarian Inn Restaurant, Bavarian Inn Lodge, Frankenmuth Gift Shops Inc., and Frankenmuth River Place Shops, will celebrate her 101st birthday on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Dorothy still maintains close contact with her family and...
FRANKENMUTH, MI

