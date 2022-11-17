Effective: 2022-11-19 19:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to slowly fall while remaining within Minor Flood Stage next week. Residents and interests along the river should expect a continuation of minor flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1000 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, Water enters a few lower lying homes in the Stone Island and Stillbrook subdivisions. The road into Stone Island becomes impassable. Water rises onto low lying property near Sanford. Parks and docks are flooded near Lake Monroe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM EST Saturday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.3 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Sanford 5.5 6.6 Sat 6 pm 6.5 6.4 6.3 6.3 6.3

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO