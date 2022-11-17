ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

AES Ohio warns consumers about utility scams

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JUo1_0jDgl6WB00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – Scammers have came up with all sorts of tricks to get you, the consumer, convinced and fall victim to their fraudulent acts. Wednesday is the seventh annual Utility Scam Awareness Day.

AES Ohio joined in on the nationwide effort to educate consumers on utility scams to make people to stay wary and look out for the signs of a potential scam. Utilities consists of electric, natural gas and water services.

Man ordered away from Ohio motels after being found nude in motel lobby

Scams can happen in several different ways of unsolicited communication:

  • Phone Calls
  • Text Messages
  • In-Person

In a release, AES Ohio provides information on a few different things you should watch out for.

If you’re contacted by someone demanding an immediate payment for an overdue bill or threatening to disconnect your service, it is a likely a scam. Common scammers may tell you to give an immediate payment or a prepaid gift card for payment, which is an immediate red flag.

Do not fall for it.

Communication from someone claiming to be from your utility provider saying you are qualified for a refund or rebate, it may also be a scam.

Ohio correctional officer charged with accepting bribes, smuggling contraband

AES Ohio gives you a call

When a representative from AES Ohio calls you, you will know it is legitimate because they have specific and accurate information about your account and billing information.

AES Ohio payment

AES Ohio will not strongly recommend or require a specific payment or type, as there are different options customers have, which can be found here .

If you find yourself wondering if the person is who they say they are, do not give them any information. Whether you are a residential or business, you should contact AES Ohio yourself for clarity and information:

  • Business – +1 (800) 253 – 5801
  • Residential – +1 (800) 433 – 8500

You are able to access your account by enrolling online here .

Here’s how to get your free Starbucks red cup

Many people fall victim to scams across the country, so if you suspect you have been impacted, you are urged to contact your local police department’s non-emergency number.

To learn more about scams, click here .

WDTN

