Visalia, CA

Visalia school gives back to the community

By Rhett Rodriguez
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Today students at Sequoia High School in Visalia are giving back to those who are less fortunate by providing food for more than 500 families during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Two massive lines of cars formed Wednesday at Sequoia High School’s fall food distribution as officers, students, and staff loaded cars with boxed meals.

“We have a lot of Sequoia High School staff and students were here to help also our district has come together as a community to support, we have our police department,” said Michelle Vazquez, Sequoia High School Social Worker.

Box meals provided by the Central California Food Bank contained chicken, eggs, and fresh vegetables; everything needed for families to prepare Thanksgiving dinner.

Students were up early and said the hard work put into the event was well worth it.

“It feels makes me feel happy, rewarding; it makes me feel joyful to see people smile,” said Aron Green, a student at Sequoia High School.

Vazquez says you don’t have to have a child attending the district to take advantage of the assistance program.

“The idea is we want to be able to serve throughout our community, not just the ones who live near not just our Sequoia High School families or our VUSD it really is a drive intended to serve our entire community.”

The drive has been put on for several years. The district says it plans to do a winter food distribution next month for the holiday season.

Comments / 1

Lupe Zamora
3d ago

Awesome job all the way around. So happy to hear young people involved in helping those in the community out. 🙌🏼👏🏽

Reply
3
