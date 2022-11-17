ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Blackstone Merchant’s Association asks for help from city to tackle homeless crisis & crime

By Ben Morris
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24H1AM_0jDgl16Y00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Blackstone Merchant’s Association held a meeting Wednesday with city officials, to express their concerns about rampant crime fueled by the unhoused population.

The president of the merchant’s association told us Wednesday, prior to the meeting, that the homeless population in the area has had a devastating impact.

He stated the various incidents that have occurred, from members being driven away, to being driven out of business.

To the homeless starting fires, break-ins to businesses, and even violent crime.

It is an issue, that members of the association have had to take on themselves, as collectively they hired a local security company to help patrol over 200 businesses on Blackstone Avenue, from Divisadero Street to Gettysburg Avenue.

AJ Rassamni, President of Blackstone Merchant’s Association, said it has made a real difference.

“This is what we’re doing as an association, a solution we came up with, as an association to try to clean the area. Does it clean 100%? No. But we have, for example, a hotel in our area. They used to have 450 calls. It basically went down to almost zero,” said Rassamni.

Rassamni told us that businesses, like those in the Nursery Shopping Center on Blackstone and Griffith, now leave their businesses unlocked for customers, instead of when they used to lock their doors during the day.

But he said, the only way to really fix this problem, is to find a permanent place for the homeless to go.

“We’re moving the problem around. So give us an area where we can send them to,” Rassamni said. “We’re the ones that pay taxes. We’re the ones that hire people. We need a solution.”

But Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer stated that would only move the problem from one location to another.

“The real solution, long-term solution, is making sure that we have sufficient housing for the homeless that they can go to from the emergency shelters,” said Mayor Dyer.

The Merchant’s Association also asked for a crackdown on crime, after $2.5 million in catalytic converters were stolen from 42 association dealerships.

Chief Paco Balderrama, also in attendance, said the police force is doing all it can with current staff and budget, and he hopes to add dozens more with city council approval.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

Quiet Vote Gives Fresno City Council Up to $13,000 More in Compensation

The Fresno City Council has approved perks worth more than $13,000 annually for its members. By a 4-1 vote, the council on Thursday consented to a Dyer administration proposal to participate in receiving money in the city’s deferred compensation plan. They also voted to increase reimbursements for expenses for the first time in 33 years.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s Lee Herrick appointed California’s Poet Laureate

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed Fresno’s Lee Herrick to serve as California’s 10th Poet Laureate. “Lee’s dedication to highlighting the diverse experiences of Californians, and making them so accessible through his poetry, makes him a perfect candidate,” said Governor Newsom. The function of a California Poet Laureate involves advocacy for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

Tulare secures safety measures for future temporary encampment

TULARE –After the city purchased two acres of land for a temporary homeless encampment, they continue to take steps in preparation for a hopeful opening date in January. At the city council meeting on Nov. 15, council approved an 18 month contract between the city and AAA Security Inc. The contract will provide a security guard from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week at the city’s new temporary homeless encampment. The security guard will make hourly checks throughout the encampment and parking lot area each night. The contract is not to exceed $141,480 for the contracted guard and will also not exceed the 18 month period.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno man guilty of stealing wildfire relief funds, ID theft

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man pled guilty Friday to charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft for the purpose of stealing money and obtaining fraudulent loans from his victim, according to the federal Department of Justice. According to federal prosecutors, 38-year-old Brian Stoffel obtained someone’s personally identifiable information and used it to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno bank employee steals over $70k from customers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee at a bank in Fresno was arrested on Friday on charges that she stole over $70,000 from multiple customers’ accounts, according to the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Lladira Hernandez was hired as a customer service representative for the bank in April 2022 and then began stealing […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno County Reaps $975K in AT&T Lawsuit Settlement

Fresno County is receiving nearly $975,000 from AT&T after settling an environmental protection lawsuit. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced the settlement in a news release on Wednesday. The county joined with the city of Los Angeles and Santa Cruz, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Bernardino counties to...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How did Andrew Janz go from political candidate to Fresno’s city attorney?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During a special closed meeting on Tuesday, the Fresno City Council voted to appoint Fresno County District Attorney’s Office Prosecutor Andrew Janz as the City of Fresno’s permanent Fresno City Attorney. The vote was 5-1 in favor of Janz with only Councilmember Garry Bredefeld voting against the appointment. Both Councilmembers Esmeralda […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Andrew Janz appointed as new Fresno City Attorney

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A special closed meeting was held on Tuesday to appoint a new permanent Fresno City Attorney. Fresno County District Attorney Office Prosecutor Andrew Janz garnered enough votes from the City Council to secure the position. Council President Nelson Esparza, Council Members Tyler Maxwell, Miguel Arias, and Mike Karbassi voted in favor […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State dietician student staying local

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State dietician student Claudia Lopez says the decision to become a dietician has taken her on a journey.  Lopez, an Orange Cove native, says she wanted to study ag first but took a nutrition course that became a turning point for her studies. “I am really drawn to community nutrition. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno, Kings County burn permit holders can now conduct control burning

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People with current and valid hazard reduction burn permits can now conduct hazard reduction control burning at all elevations in western Fresno County and Kings County, according to Cal Fire. Along with western Fresno County and Kings County, unincorporated areas west of I-5 are SRA (State Responsibility Area) land. In eastern […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Community gobbles up Thanksgiving food items from VUSD event

VISALIA – As Visalia Unified School District continues to expand its new motto of “One Visalia Connected,” and having its students give back to the community, Sequoia High School hosted a community food distribution event. On Nov. 16, Visalia Unified School District’s (VUSD) Sequoia High School partnered...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County DA gets grant to help prosecute DUIs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that it has received a $500,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. This grant will help the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office’s specialized prosecution team that handles alcohol and drug-impaired driving cases. “Impaired driving is a growing problem, particularly with drivers […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Annual Adoption Day held in Fresno for foster kids who found forever homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Social Services held its annual Adoption Day event on Friday to celebrate the adoption of numerous youth into permanent homes. This year’s Adoption Day celebrates the formal finalization of 40 adoptions into 29 families. The event also celebrates the many caregivers, resource families, agencies, and organizations […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy