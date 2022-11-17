ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Mills, PA

Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Contemporary Log House in Waymart

Love the rustic look of a log house but want to live large at the same time? This place has your name on it. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. For back country, the Poconos are quite urbane and...
WAYMART, PA
Newswatch 16

Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

100-year-old Lafayette home will be dedicated a Black cultural center this weekend

Lafayette College’s historic William Marsh Mischler house will officially begin its second life as a cultural center following a rededication ceremony happening Saturday. The historic house will become the new Portlock Black Cultural Center. It’s named for David A. Portlock, a former Lafayette assistant dean of academics who played a pivotal role in creating more inclusivity-driven organizations at the college.
EASTON, PA
Times News

RR gets first chance if station sells

Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Lucas

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Lucas' favorite time of the day is when he gets to be out of his kennel. Whether he is outside in the sunshine or getting love and attention from all of the rescue workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, Lucas is just happy socializing.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire

Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Hackettstown to hold online surplus auction

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown will be holding an online auction sale of surplus property. The online auction will begin Monday, November 21, 2022 and end on Friday, December 2, 2022. To view the online auction, visit www.municibid.com and all bidders must preregister with Municibid. All surplus property...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Times News

LV caboose travels to new home

The end is in sight for a new welcome center in Lehighton. After being refurbished, a caboose will greet visitors in about two years. The process took another step toward completion on Tuesday. A small convoy left Jim Thorpe around 7 a.m. to take the caboose to Lehighton. One truck...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Jim Thorpe won’t allow taproom next to park

A local brewing company was unanimously denied a special exception Thursday night that would have permitted it to pursue a taproom and storage facility next to Memorial Park in Jim Thorpe. Todd Stuckley, owner of Jim Thorpe Brewing Company LLC, sought to purchase property at 830 Fern St., which is...
JIM THORPE, PA
wtae.com

Cat found 7 years after going missing in Pennsylvania

It was a typical day at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo in Scranton. Last week, a cat, believed to be a stray, was trapped and brought to the center. WNEP reports the rescue has a program that includes neutering strays. But the cat, named Bob, was already neutered so they scanned him for a microchip. He had one.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Woman survives devastating crash in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A wreck in Wayne County looks much worse than it turned out. It happened right around midnight on the Mount Cobb Highway in Lake Ariel. Officials say the driver hit a pole, splitting her vehicle in half and causing all that destruction. Crews cleared the...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA

