Volunteers spread warmth in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — As the winter chill begins to set in, it's that time of year to crank up the heat. but for people such as Deb Owens of Pittston Township, keeping the house warm is a challenge. "I don't even have an oil furnace that kicked. They...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Contemporary Log House in Waymart
Love the rustic look of a log house but want to live large at the same time? This place has your name on it. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. For back country, the Poconos are quite urbane and...
Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: On location in Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback Feedback took a road trip. Why did your favorite franchise leave the building?. It's all because of your calls. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
100-year-old Lafayette home will be dedicated a Black cultural center this weekend
Lafayette College’s historic William Marsh Mischler house will officially begin its second life as a cultural center following a rededication ceremony happening Saturday. The historic house will become the new Portlock Black Cultural Center. It’s named for David A. Portlock, a former Lafayette assistant dean of academics who played a pivotal role in creating more inclusivity-driven organizations at the college.
$7M from state to complete D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley, and boost new rail-trail
Users of the D&L Trail can get from Bristol, Bucks County, to Allentown and from Mountaintop, Luzerne County, to around Catasauqua. In between there, gaps in the trail require sharing roads with vehicles and generally finding your own way. Pennsylvania and local officials on Thursday announced $5 million in state...
Times News
RR gets first chance if station sells
Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
16 To The Rescue: Lucas
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Lucas' favorite time of the day is when he gets to be out of his kennel. Whether he is outside in the sunshine or getting love and attention from all of the rescue workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, Lucas is just happy socializing.
pahomepage.com
Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire
Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire. Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after …. Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County Council appoints...
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown to hold online surplus auction
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown will be holding an online auction sale of surplus property. The online auction will begin Monday, November 21, 2022 and end on Friday, December 2, 2022. To view the online auction, visit www.municibid.com and all bidders must preregister with Municibid. All surplus property...
Times News
LV caboose travels to new home
The end is in sight for a new welcome center in Lehighton. After being refurbished, a caboose will greet visitors in about two years. The process took another step toward completion on Tuesday. A small convoy left Jim Thorpe around 7 a.m. to take the caboose to Lehighton. One truck...
New Business Brews Fresh Life into Sullivan County, NY
Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever. What...
Avelo flies first flight to Orlando
Amid great fanfare, the first Avelo Airlines flight left the Greater Binghamton Airport last night.
Times News
Jim Thorpe won’t allow taproom next to park
A local brewing company was unanimously denied a special exception Thursday night that would have permitted it to pursue a taproom and storage facility next to Memorial Park in Jim Thorpe. Todd Stuckley, owner of Jim Thorpe Brewing Company LLC, sought to purchase property at 830 Fern St., which is...
Scranton Tomorrow wants your used coffee pods
SCRANTON, Pa. — Coffee pods have become a convenient way for many of us to start our day with a cup of joe or as a pick-me-up in the afternoon, but what do you do with it once you use it?. "Most people think that even if they put...
What’s New At The Oakdale Commons (Formerly The Mall) In Johnson City?
Have you been to the Oakdale Commons formerly the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City lately? On Tuesday, I went to the mall to get my twice-yearly haircut. Is it a coincidence that Tuesday is when they have their $14 haircut special? Probably not. On the way in (and you can't...
wtae.com
Cat found 7 years after going missing in Pennsylvania
It was a typical day at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo in Scranton. Last week, a cat, believed to be a stray, was trapped and brought to the center. WNEP reports the rescue has a program that includes neutering strays. But the cat, named Bob, was already neutered so they scanned him for a microchip. He had one.
Woman survives devastating crash in Wayne County
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A wreck in Wayne County looks much worse than it turned out. It happened right around midnight on the Mount Cobb Highway in Lake Ariel. Officials say the driver hit a pole, splitting her vehicle in half and causing all that destruction. Crews cleared the...
