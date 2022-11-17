ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

decrypt.co

Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment

When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
CoinTelegraph

Billionaires lose billions: What’s happening with Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried?

In a matter of weeks, two major players in the tech industry have seen their net worth drop by billions of dollars — partly the result of their own business decisions. Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the now former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, reportedly had a net worth of roughly $24 billion in March and $16 billion as recently as Nov. 7, but now he no longer even qualifies for a listing on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Some reports suggest that with his stakes in crypto and stock trading platform Robinhood, FTX companies and Alameda Research, SBF could be facing serious financial difficulties in the days to come.
wealthinsidermag.com

Key Words: ‘F-ck regulators,’ Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly says amid FTX blowup: ‘I feel bad for those who got f-cked by it’

A report of an exchange between former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried and a reporter was raising eyebrows, and concerns, Wednesday evening, fresh off the stunning collapse of the crypto trading platform he founded three years ago. Vox’s Kelsey Piper reported that Bankman-Fried direct-messaged her on Twitter recently, after she...
Daily Mail

Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit

Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
msn.com

Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs

The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
Business Insider

Elon Musk insulted FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried. He's the latest in a long line of Silicon Valley giants to face Musk's wrath, from Jeff Bezos to Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk said that his "bullshit meter was redlining" when he spoke to Sam Bankman-Fried. Musk is known for his fiery temper and cutthroat tweets and has clashed with many of tech's biggest players. He's targeted people including Jeff Bezos, Parag Agrawal, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Sam Bankman-Fried. Musk...
The Verge

Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023

Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”

