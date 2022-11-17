ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

FTX acquisition no more: Canadian exchange Bitvo backs off the deal

Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Bitvo has terminated its expected acquisition agreement with FTX and will continue operating independently. Bitvo’s shareholder, Pateno Payments, has discontinued the acquisition deal with FTX Canada and FTX Trading in accordance with the agreement terms, Bitvo announced on Nov. 15. The firm emphasized that its operations...
CoinTelegraph

Jump Crypto denies rumors that it intends to wind down due to FTX losses

Jump Crypto, a division of the Jump Trading Group, has denied rumors circulating online that it intends to wind down operations due to its exposure to FTX losses. According to a tweet shared by the company on Nov. 17, “Jump Crypto is not shutting down. We believe we’re one of the most well-capitalized and liquid firms in crypto.” adding that i still in the business of “investing and trading.”
CoinTelegraph

The FTX contagion: Which companies were affected by the FTX collapse?

While the FTX collapse may have had a severe effect on the broader crypto market, some companies bore the brunt of the impact and were directly hit by the storm that the embattled crypto exchange brought. Here are some of the affected companies that Cointelegraph tracked up to Nov. 17,...
CoinTelegraph

Spain for the win? Top 3 fan tokens to watch during the FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is boosting the value of national soccer team fan tokens despite the cryptocurrency bear market. These digital fan tokens are currently rallying despite the cryptocurrency market downturn, securing up to 170% gains from the Nov. 10 lows. At the core of the massive uptrend is the World Cup, which will be held from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 in Qatar.
CoinTelegraph

BC.Game’s World Cup Carnival offers $2.1M and a Tesla as prizes

To mark the FIFA World Cup 2022, online gaming platform BC.Game is offering multi-million-dollar prizes via its Coco’s Carnival portal. Crypto Casino BC.Game is a major World Cup advocate thanks to its sponsorship of the Argentine Football Association. Throughout 2022, BC.Game has been offering an ever-growing number of prizes,...
Yardbarker

Concern raised with FIFA about integrity of Qatar’s results one day before World Cup begins

FIFA have received an integrity alert ahead of the World Cup’s opening game as Qatar’s results in the build-up to the tournament have come into question. The host nation’s games have seen an unusually high number of penalties awarded their way throughout friendly matches and the point has been raised by FIFA’s integrity partners over the last few days, reports the Daily Mail.

