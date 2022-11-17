Read full article on original website
Qatar Will Let Fans Drink Alcohol at World Cup Games if They Pay $22K
The World Cup organizers have now banned sales within stadium grounds with only 48 hours before World Cup games kick off in the Gulf state.
FTX acquisition no more: Canadian exchange Bitvo backs off the deal
Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Bitvo has terminated its expected acquisition agreement with FTX and will continue operating independently. Bitvo’s shareholder, Pateno Payments, has discontinued the acquisition deal with FTX Canada and FTX Trading in accordance with the agreement terms, Bitvo announced on Nov. 15. The firm emphasized that its operations...
$600M in Bitcoin options expire on Friday, giving bears reason to pin BTC under $16K
No one can blame Bitcoin (BTC) bulls for placing bets at $20,000 and higher for the $600 million weekly options expiry on Nov. 18. After all, this level had provided a solid resistance since Oct. 25 and held for almost two weeks. However, the base scenario changed abruptly on Nov....
Jump Crypto denies rumors that it intends to wind down due to FTX losses
Jump Crypto, a division of the Jump Trading Group, has denied rumors circulating online that it intends to wind down operations due to its exposure to FTX losses. According to a tweet shared by the company on Nov. 17, “Jump Crypto is not shutting down. We believe we’re one of the most well-capitalized and liquid firms in crypto.” adding that i still in the business of “investing and trading.”
The FTX contagion: Which companies were affected by the FTX collapse?
While the FTX collapse may have had a severe effect on the broader crypto market, some companies bore the brunt of the impact and were directly hit by the storm that the embattled crypto exchange brought. Here are some of the affected companies that Cointelegraph tracked up to Nov. 17,...
FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period
FIFA says it has earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the World Cup in Qatar
Spain for the win? Top 3 fan tokens to watch during the FIFA World Cup
The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is boosting the value of national soccer team fan tokens despite the cryptocurrency bear market. These digital fan tokens are currently rallying despite the cryptocurrency market downturn, securing up to 170% gains from the Nov. 10 lows. At the core of the massive uptrend is the World Cup, which will be held from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 in Qatar.
SI:AM | What to Expect From the USMNT in Qatar
Can the U.S. advance out of its group in its first World Cup appearance in eight years?
Fnatic, BIG advance to finals at Elisa Masters Espoo
BIG and Fnatic recorded victories Saturday to advance to the grand final of the Elisa Masters Espoo in Espoo, Finland.
BC.Game’s World Cup Carnival offers $2.1M and a Tesla as prizes
To mark the FIFA World Cup 2022, online gaming platform BC.Game is offering multi-million-dollar prizes via its Coco’s Carnival portal. Crypto Casino BC.Game is a major World Cup advocate thanks to its sponsorship of the Argentine Football Association. Throughout 2022, BC.Game has been offering an ever-growing number of prizes,...
Yardbarker
Concern raised with FIFA about integrity of Qatar’s results one day before World Cup begins
FIFA have received an integrity alert ahead of the World Cup’s opening game as Qatar’s results in the build-up to the tournament have come into question. The host nation’s games have seen an unusually high number of penalties awarded their way throughout friendly matches and the point has been raised by FIFA’s integrity partners over the last few days, reports the Daily Mail.
