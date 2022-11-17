Read full article on original website
NBA History Again: Doncic Posts 50th Triple-Double in Mavs’ Blowout Win Over Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks took on the Denver Nuggets for the first part of a two-game mini-series at the American Airlines Center on Friday night. In the first meeting, it was the Mavs who got on the board first, as they blew out the depleted Nuggets, 127-99. Dallas was led by...
Doc Rivers’ Injury Update on Tyrese Maxey After Win vs. Bucks
The Philadelphia 76ers won on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately, the victory over Milwaukee came with a steep price to pay in the injury department. As the Sixers trailed in the first half of the matchup, their starting guard Tyrese Maxey suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter. After Maxey chucked up two free throws after the injury occurred, the Sixers quickly intentionally fouled so the young guard could come off the court.
Kevin Huerter Trade Reportedly “Didn’t Come from Front Office”
The Atlanta Hawks offense has been a mess throughout the first 15 games of the NBA season. Atlanta's unhealthy shot diet has been compounded by the team's inability to hit outside shots. Currently, Atlanta ranks 29th in three-point attempts and last in made three-pointers. The lack of floor spacing has...
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard PLAYING vs. Spurs
Having missed his team's last matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to play on Saturday night vs. his former team. While the Spurs look much different from the last time Leonard played there, head coach Gregg Popovich still remains, and will undoubtedly have a detailed game plan for his former star forward.
Knicks Player Calls Steph Curry Greatest Player Ever
Steph Curry has been dismantling teams left and right this season, and the Knicks were no expection to that. Curry put up 24 points, 10 assists, 2 steals on 9/19 FGs against the Knicks - a performance that made Cam Reddish give him the highest praise. “I was competing against...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Earning Rave Reviews From Coaching Colleagues
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has gained respect from his peers over the course of his 15 year coaching career, in large part due to his work ethic and gratitude. Over the years, Ham has served as a highly-regarded assistant coach with teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Since his recent hire in June 2022, Ham is currently serving his first head coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers. He's currently 14 games into his new position.
Luka Doncic ‘Re-Writing The Record Books!’ 3 Big Takeaways From Mavs Over Denver
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks eased past the undermanned Denver Nuggets for the victory, 127-99. ... with Luka Doncic once again easing into Oscar Robertson territory. The Mavs didn't play with their food in this contest as they had no trouble putting away a Nuggets team that was without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.
NBA Mock Trade: Nets Shake Things Up in Deal with Thunder
The Brooklyn Nets are struggling tremendously early in the 2022-23 season. At 6-9, they're on the outside looking in of the playoff picture and have experienced a ton of inconsistency. After firing Steve Nash as head coach and facing several other roadblocks, at some point the roster itself needs to...
Commanders vs. Texans Week 11: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
After knocking off the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, the Washington Commanders will look to continue its midseason resurgence when they play the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Commanders have won four out of their last five games, while Houston has lost four straight games. Running the ball and...
Cowboys at Vikings: Justin Jefferson Injury Update & Scouting Report
The Dallas Cowboys travel north to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a heavyweight NFC bout between two teams that might see each other again in the playoffs. While the Cowboys have had their issues at the wideout position this season, they still hope CeeDee Lamb can materialize into the bonafide No. 1 option that he needs to be since the departure of Amari Cooper in the offseason.
Cowboys at Vikings GAMEDAY Preview: Can Dallas Halt Minnesota Streak?
The Dallas Cowboys travel to play arguably the NFL's hottest team in the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday from Minneapolis. The Cowboys are fresh off a disappointing and gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, while the Vikings pulled out an improbable 33-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills. In order...
