Hawkeyes go 24-0 on 1st Day of Missouri Valley Open
MARSHALL, Missouri – The seven unattached Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the Missouri Valley Open closed out the first day outscoring their opponents, 198-10. The Hawkeyes had perfect 24-0 record, placing them all in the semifinals tomorrow. Four out of the seven women have the chance of meeting each other in the finals. Emilie Gonzalez and Sterling Dias at 101, and Nyla Valencia and Brianna Gonzalez at 109.
Gophers lose to Iowa on late turnovers, Big Ten chances gone
With temperatures in the teens and the wind chill around zero, the Hawkeyes beat Minnesota 13-10.
WATCH: Iowa commit Zach Lutmer talks state championship victory, fit with the Hawkeyes
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Iowa 2023 defensive back commit Zach Lutmer had 140 rushing yards and 225 total yards with four tackles in Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's 10-7 class 2A state championship victory over Williamsburg. After the contest, 247Sports spoke with Lutmer about his performance, his senior season, and his fit...
Caitlin Clark hurt in Iowa’s stunning loss to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review, it was determined the time had expired before the foul. Iowa […]
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock wins Iowa 2A State Title
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock claimed its first State Football Title since 2006, knocking off top-seed Williamsburg 10-6 in the Iowa 2A State Championship.
MBB Game Notes: vs Omaha
OPPONENT Omaha (1-3) at Iowa (3-0) LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) Iowa (3-0) returns home on Monday hosting Omaha (1-3). Tipoff is slated for 7:01 p.m. on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network. Gary...
Iowa Athlete’s Historic Performance Still Admired and Vilified
There are those who want to mark the 10th anniversary of Jack Taylor's historic feat with an asterisk, but it's hard to deny the teamwork and talent it took for him to achieve it. On November 20, 2012, the Grinnell basketball player scored an NCAA record 138 points--by himself--in a...
RECRUITING: Abu Sama leads SEP to title with six-touchdown game
Iowa State commit Abu Sama found his way to the end zone six different times in the Iowa High School state championship game on Friday night, setting an all-time record for touchdown scores in a title game. Sama helped SE Polk to a 49-14 win with 372 yards – another...
Iowa Announces Decision On Iowa State Rivalry Series
The Iowa vs. Iowa State rivalry will continue. Both programs announced Thursday morning that they signed a contract extension through 2027. The previous deal was set to expire in 2025. Iowa's Kinnick Stadium will host the 2026 matchup, and the 2027 game will take place at MidAmerican Energy Field at...
RECRUITING: Three-star edge David Caulker flips from Iowa to Iowa State
Iowa State has flipped an in-state recruit for the 2023 class from in-state rival Iowa in David Caulker. Originally committed to the Hawkeyes, the No. 5 prospect in the state has flipped to the Cyclones, announcing his news over social media with the caption, “Change of plans.”. Caulker is...
Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa
It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
College football game has lowest over/under betting line in 20 years
Iowa and Minnesota aren’t known for putting points on the board. The folks in Vegas know that bettors aren’t expecting a lot of scoring. The Big Ten showdown has the lowest betting line for total score seen in 20 years. Caesars Sportsbook has set the over/under betting line...
TOTAL MISMATCH: Jaguars romp to 74-6 victory at East in season opener
The Ankeny Centennial girls’ basketball team will play perhaps the most difficult schedule in program history this season–thanks to the formation of the new nine-team CIML Conference. Friday’s season opener at Des Moines East might have been one of the few breathers on the Jaguars’ schedule.
Signed, sealed and ready to be delivered | Annie Wirth signs with the Iowa Hawkeyes
The Geneseo athlete is mixing black and gold with green and white. She'll be joining the track team when she heads to college.
VIP: Iowa State basketball Official Visit weekend preview
As is certainly the case this time of year, it will be a busy weekend in Ames and the land of the Cyclones. The football team hosts Texas Tech on Saturday and for Senior.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
'Just go get the ball': Ukrainian exchange student learns football, heads to Iowa state title game
WAYLAND, Iowa (KCRG) — The WACO Warriors are mostly local, small-town boys. But not Oleh “Odee” Shtefanchuk, who’s from Chernivtsi, Ukraine, KCRG reports. “It started out when I was 12, I just had a dream to come to America. Actually, New York,” Odee admitted. “I didn’t know what Wayland, Iowa, was. I had never heard of it.”
Craig Signs with Northwestern College
Jack Craig has signed to play Baseball at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. Craig lettered for the J-Hawks during the 2022 season where Urbandale finished 25-15. Craig is the son of Jen and Brad Craig of Urbandale. Questions may be directed to Bill Watson, Activities Director at (515) 457-6994.
Men's College Basketball (11/18): Drake, Kansas edge opponents to stay unbeaten
(KMAland) -- Drake and Kansas both stayed unbeaten with tight wins in regional men’s college basketball action on Friday. Drake (3-0): The Bulldogs remained undefeated with an 80-72 win over Buffalo (1-3). Tucker DeVries had 22 points to lead the way for Drake. Darnell Brodie put in 10 points with 10 rebounds, and Sardaar Calhoun posted 13 points. Roman Penn pitched in 12 points and six assists.
Varsity Cinema returns to help screen out the noise
A buzzsaw whined from inside the building as a construction worker named Nick walked out the front door carrying a long and thin artifact. “Want to keep your old handrail?” Nick said. “No, but I appreciate the offer,” said Ben Godar, director of the Des Moines Film Society, the nonprofit renovating this historic Varsity Cinema in the heart […] The post Varsity Cinema returns to help screen out the noise appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
