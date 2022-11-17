It is with great distress and sadness that I come to the Lobo community regarding an incident that occurred on our Albuquerque campus early this morning that resulted in the shooting death of a University of New Mexico student and injuries to another individual who was visiting campus. Law enforcement has needed to thoroughly process the scene and speak to potential witnesses before providing information to the community at large. I know the delayed communication has left room for much speculation and concern, which has caused considerable anxiety among many of our residents. On behalf of the University, I regret that we could not be more expedient in our transparency as events unfolded and the investigation progressed.

