Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Humansville Boys Basketball
Fred Lundien takes over as head coach of the Humansville boys basketball program this season. He spent the past three years at Bronaugh. He inherits a squad that has had back-to-back winning seasons including a 16-12 record last year. “I am excited to coach these boys this year and the...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: School of the Ozarks Boys Basketball
School of the Ozarks boys basketball graduated two starters from last season’s team. One of those two starters was first-team all-conference selection Israel Reynolds. Young players will need to step up to replace the graduated production. “Our success this year will be about how fast our younger kids come...
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears use long range shooting to down Middle Tennessee State
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State shot 50 percent from the field and went 12-for-27 from 3-point land Saturday afternoon at Great Southern Bank Arena for a 75-51 victory over visiting Middle Tennessee. Chance Moore scored a career-high 19 points off the bench and made his first eight shots before finishing...
Joplin Boys Basketball Kicked off the Season with Their Own Jamboree That Included Three Other Local Teams
High School hoops are almost here. Several school hosting Jamborees in the area to kick off the 2022-23 season. One school hosting a Jamboree Thursday night was the Joplin Eagles boys team. They would bring in Lamar, Nevada, and East Newton. Each team would scrimmage each other in two six minute quarters. Joplin will begin […]
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears end season with best rushing day in 24-7 win at Indiana State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Behind a season-high 247 ground yards, Missouri State rolled to a 24-7 road victory over Indiana State here Saturday in the season finale for both clubs. The Bears (5-6, 3-5) got 100 rushing yards from Kevon Latulas – his third career 100-yard game – and 85 more from Jacardia Wright who scored a pair of touchdowns.
Ozark Sports Zone
Chad Depee Resigns as Ozark Head Football Coach
RELEASE FROM OZARK SCHOOL DISTRICT – After eight years as Ozark High School head football coach, Chad Depee has resigned. The Board of Education accepted his letter of resignation at the Nov. 17 meeting. “Thank you to all the players past and present that made the commitment to something...
Ozark Sports Zone
Missouri State soccer falls 2-1 in heartbreaking NCAA loss
OMAHA, Neb. – For the second-straight year, the Missouri State men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Creighton here Thursday night. The Bluejays converted two goals in the span of five minutes late in the second half...
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears fall 73-54 to Oklahoma State
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball suffered a 73-54 loss at the hands of Oklahoma State here Thursday night at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Lady Bears (1-2) scored the first points of the game as Indya Green hit a wide-open layup to get things started. The Cowgirls (4-0), who came into tonight’s game shooting .495 from the field and .447 from three-point range, quickly responded with a 10-point run to go up by eight points.
Ozark Sports Zone
Carthage defense steps up in state quarterfinal win over Lebanon
For most teams, it’s a nightmare scenario – losing your starting quarterback to injury in the middle of a playoff game. The battle-tested Carthage Tigers are a cut above the rest. Down starting quarterback Cooper Jadwin for the second half, Carthage was unfazed in Saturday’s Class 5 quarterfinal...
KYTV
Construction begins on arena at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds; Can Springfield win bidding wars for events?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is getting a new multi-purpose arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds that’s targeted to be finished by September 2023. Area leaders hope the $25 million facility will attract more regional and national events, although the competition in attracting those events isn’t just about having excellent facilities.
Wyandotte 3rd Grader saves classmate
WYANDOTTE, Ok – A local 3rd grader saves his classmate from choking on a grape at lunch. Thanks to Tyler Lawrence’s quick actions, Camden Shelton’s life was saved. Camden was choking on a grape and his face was turning purple so Tyler went over and hit him on the back really hard as he saw it happen in his own...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: business owners charged, time capsule preserved
LAMAR, Mo. – A married couple who operate a Lamar, Missouri business are now both charged with stealing. Denis and Brenda Masters own and operate “The Rustic Barn Flea Market” in Lamar. Authorities had previously charged Denis Masters with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of payments and goods. Now the prosecutor has added two felony stealing charges against both Denis and his wife Brenda. Click here for more information about this story.
Love Breakfast? Iconic Missouri Restaurant Has GIANT Size Options
Breakfast, the most important meal of the day, is taken very seriously at the iconic Missouri restaurant. You will never leave hungry after visiting Bill Gail's Restaurant in Branson and the Ozarks. This restaurant is known for its plate-size pancakes and other massive portions whether you are eating breakfast or lunch.
kosu.org
'Not just a flood, but a toxic flood': Lead mining waste sits in the same floodwaters as Northeast Oklahoma homes and businesses
But a threat looms ever present. It comes from the creek. “The people do not just get a flood,” Jim told her audience. “They get a toxic flood.”. Miami is the largest city in Ottawa County in Oklahoma’s northeastern corner. The area is dotted with closed lead and zinc mines. Before they closed in the 1960s, those mines generated massive piles of chat—leftover gravel from metal processing that wasn’t useful to sell but still contains high levels of heavy metals.
KYTV
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
kggfradio.com
Four Cherokee County Deputies Honored
Four Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are named Kansas Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Chief Deputy Nate Jones, Deputy Logan Grant, Deputy Derrek Mitchell and Sergeant Noble Dobkins received their awards at the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association Fall Conference in Mulvane earlier this week. The four were recognized during a dinner banquet alongside nearly 300 other law enforcement leaders and special guests from across the state. The award is voted on by Kansas sheriffs.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s notable fixture on Route 66 to be removed
JOPLIN, Mo. — The days are numbered when it comes to one of Joplin’s most notable and unusual cars. The half Corvette attached to a wall near the intersection of 7th and Main will soon be going away — but not for good. It’s part of the...
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: crash victim remembered, Christmas parade list
BIG STORY #3: About 1 p.m. Tuesday KOAM was alerted to reports of Joplin Police activity, including SWAT in the 1800 block of west 21st in the Cecil Floyd Neighborhood. Officers were dispatched in reference to a domestic violence suspect that had returned to the residence. Click here if you would like to read the full article.
fourstateshomepage.com
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
KYTV
Cement truck overturns in Stone County, Mo.
NEAR KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A driver suffered injuries in a Stone County crash involving a cement truck. Deputies responded to the crash Friday morning on Joe Bald Road. The driver lost control of the truck. The crash involved only the truck. The overturned truck blocked the road. To...
