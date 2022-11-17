Col. Mustard in the conservatory with a wrench? It's one possibility as the body count rises in the Festus High School production of "Clue," loosely based on the classic board game. Cooks tumble out of refrigerators, chandeliers crash to the floor and allegations are tossed to and fro. But really whodunit? And where? And with what weapon? And, perhaps less vitally, why? Only one place you can find out -- the Festus R-6 Performing Arts Center, 501 Westwind Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at "Clue" wraps up its three-day run. Photos are from a dress rehearsal.

FESTUS, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO