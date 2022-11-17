Read full article on original website
bcuzican
3d ago
How sad. this would help get them back on their feet and keep them out of jail for thefts committed to feed themselves. many have fallen on hard times lately. not just individuals but whole families. some people are just heartless
Feral
3d ago
Hmm, but if you were a big named developer wanting them to rezone for a subdivision or shopping center, the council would fall all over themselves to rezone. Just like they have recently, even when P & Z and local residents were against it.
Michelle Winney
3d ago
people are so heart less . they are humans just like us.i guess if u have money 💰 u dont care about anyone but yourself
edglentoday.com
Madison County Board Passes Budget and Property Tax Levy
EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Board on Wednesday approved a $181.1 million fiscal year 2023 budget, along with a $30.75 million property tax levy. The board voted, 26-0, to approve the upcoming spending plan that starts on Dec. 1. The board also approved for the sixth year in a row, a zero-growth property tax levy.
myleaderpaper.com
County’s new municipal judge has varied background – including the movies
A cursory look at the resume for Jefferson County’s new municipal judge, Jalesia F.M. Kuenzel, indicates she checks the usual and desirable boxes for qualifications for a judge. She graduated with cum laude honors from the Southern Illinois University School of Law, worked for a couple of prestigious firms...
myleaderpaper.com
First part of work on Old Lemay Ferry improvements nearing end
Drivers in the Arnold and Imperial areas who are getting weary of the continued construction on Old Lemay Ferry Road should get something of a holiday treat. The road, which since June has been closed to traffic between East Rock Creek Road to the Timber Creek subdivision, should be open sometime around Christmas, said Kurt Wengert, technical division manager for the Jefferson County Public Works Department.
mymoinfo.com
Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 45-year-old man from Warrenton and 37-year-old woman from Imperial were arrested after they were caught in possession of a stolen vehicle. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened on November 1st. My MO Info · KJ111722A.WAV. Upon further investigation deputies uncovered...
myleaderpaper.com
Get a "Clue" at Festus High tonight
Col. Mustard in the conservatory with a wrench? It's one possibility as the body count rises in the Festus High School production of "Clue," loosely based on the classic board game. Cooks tumble out of refrigerators, chandeliers crash to the floor and allegations are tossed to and fro. But really whodunit? And where? And with what weapon? And, perhaps less vitally, why? Only one place you can find out -- the Festus R-6 Performing Arts Center, 501 Westwind Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at "Clue" wraps up its three-day run. Photos are from a dress rehearsal.
St. Louis plans to curb problems by merging emergency services together amid 911 concerns
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis proposed plans to merge its various dispatch centers under one roof on Friday to improve the ongoing problems with the city's 911 service. St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley proposed Board Bill 120 and, in that bill, it would help create a Public Safety Answering Point, known as PSAP.
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills pair hurt in crash near Pevely
A Park Hills woman and man were injured Thursday, Nov. 17, in a one-car accident at Jarvis Road and Peace Meadows Drive west of Pevely, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:21 p.m., Tiffany L. Cochran, 43, of Park Hills was driving an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, ran off...
kfmo.com
Park Hills Residents Injured
(Jefferson County, MO) Two people from Park Hills, 43 year old Tiffany L. Cochran, and 65 year old Festle O. Moore, are recovering from moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon just before 3:30. Highway Patrol records show Cochran was driving east on Jarvis Road, at Peace Meadows Drive, when the car ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a tree. Cochran and Moore, who were not wearing their seat belts during the accident, were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
County sees three more COVID-19 deaths, another 124 flu cases
The Jefferson County Health Department has reported three new COVID-19-related deaths – a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s. That brings the county’s total number of deaths from the virus to 10 during this respiratory season, which begins around the first week of October and ends in May, according to the Health Department.
‘Look completely innocuous’: See how a Missouri company is building bulletproof furniture for schools
SULLIVAN, Mo. — 5 On Your Side is helping to search for solutions for the nationwide active shooter crisis in our schools. In the past, we’ve brought you stories about bulletproof furniture and shatter-proof windows in schools. On a November Monday morning in Sullivan, Missouri, Paul Alexander took...
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Nov. 17-23
School play, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Festus High School Performing Arts Center, 501 Westwind Drive. High school Speech and Drama Department performs “Clue.” Tickets: $5. Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit, 1-7:30 p.m., Cedar Hill Elks, 8430 Industrial Drive. Free. Food, raffles for wreaths at the National Cemetery at...
advantagenews.com
Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Alton traffic crash
A Madison County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash late Saturday morning in Alton. The accident happened just before noon at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Humbert Road. Further information about the crash, including the other vehicle(s) and any injuries are not known at...
Live In Your Neighborhood – Eureka, Missouri
Fox 2 brings you a snapshot of St. Louis area neighborhood on Fridays.
mymoinfo.com
Unitec Students Building A Home In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) It’s been a busy first semester for students at the Unitec Career Center in Bonne Terre. Director Jeff Cauley says they have partnered with the city of Bonne Terre to build a house. He says things are going great so far. The work is being done by...
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys shed, pergola in Arnold area
A shed and nearby pergola were destroyed by fire in the 4900 block of Ridgeview Drive west of Arnold. The fire started after debris from a burning leaf pile was blown into the shed, the Rock Community Fire Protection District reported. Rock Fire got a call about the blaze at...
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
mymoinfo.com
Five Below coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) Residents traveling through Crystal City and Festus may have noticed the sign along Truman Boulevard stating a Five Below store is coming to the Twin City Mall. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says this will be a nice addition to take on part of the available space.
City of St. Louis issues boil order after water main break downtown
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Water Division issued a boil order Friday morning for portions of its service area following a large water main break downtown. The main break occurred late Thursday night near 11th and Market streets, just outside of the 5 On Your Side building, in downtown St. Louis.
Two chicken restaurants sign on to Costco-anchored Market at Olive development in University City
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Two fast-casual chicken restaurants are the latest tenants planning to build at the Costco-anchored development in University City. Raising Cane’s and Chick-fil-A are the latest projects up for zoning approval at the $190 million Market at Olive development at Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard.
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man sentenced to 10 years on drug charges
Kevin J. Karll, 68, of High Ridge has been sentenced to 10 years for felony drug charges. At the time of the arrest for those drug offenses, he was on probation after being convicted of previous drug charges, according to court papers. On Nov. 7, Karll pleaded guilty to one...
