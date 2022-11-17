Read full article on original website
Heupel addresses Vols LB Banks not traveling for loss at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost everything imaginable went wrong for Tennessee’s defense Saturday night in the Vols’ loss to South Carolina, a game that effectively ended their hopes of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. Before it even started, they were missing one of their most experienced defensive players.
GoVols247 Podcast: Vols crushed at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Looking for a recap of fifth-ranked Tennessee’s shocking loss at South Carolina?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker and Patrick Brown convened at Williams-Brice Stadium to discuss fifth-ranked Tennessee’s 63-28 loss at South Carolina in a game that crashed the Vols out of the College Football Playoff and could have ended the college career of Hendon Hooker.
Everything Beamer said after the win over Tennessee
South Carolina wrapped up the home 2022 regular season schedule in a huge way as it would upset No. 5 Tennessee by a score of 63-38. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) turned in a masterful performance on offense as they would total 606 yards which included a fantastic night from quarterback Spencer Rattler who threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns on 30-of-37 passing.
FINAL: Carolina 63 - Tennessee 38
South Carolina enters Senior Night a decided underdog as No. 5 Tennessee comes to Williams-Brice Stadium for the final home game and the final Southeastern Conference game of the season. The Gamecocks (6-4, 4-3) are more than 22-point underdogs against the Volunteers (9-1, 5-1), which are jockeying for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
247Sports
Postgame Huddle: Reaction to Tennessee’s surprising loss at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tennessee saw its College Football Playoff hopes ended in the most unlikely fashion, suffering a 63-38 blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. The fifth-ranked Vols fell behind 21-7 after the first quarter and trailed by 18 points in the second quarter before rallying to make it 35-31 a little more than five minutes into the second quarter. It was all Gamecocks from there, though, with Spencer Rattler leading a previously-inept offense up and down the field.
No. 5 Tennessee shocked at South Carolina, 63-38
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Tennessee continues its 2022 season tonight at South Carolina, and GoVols247 is live at Williams-Brice Stadium to provide updates of all the action before, during and after the game. The fifth-ranked Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) and Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) are scheduled to kickoff at approximately...
IN PHOTOS: USC torches No. 5 Vols
South Carolina saved its best for last at home. In the final game at Williams-Brice Stadium this season, the Gamecocks rocked No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 in a massive upset. USC never trailed and piled up 606 yards of offense in a game that rocked the college football scene and sent the sold-out crowd spilling on to the turf.
247Sports
Rattler delivers jaw-dropping performance in thumping of Tennessee
It sometimes happens in sports. It’s most noticeable in basketball, sometimes prevalent in baseball, but it was sure on display on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Quarterback Spencer Rattler entered that zone when he could do no wrong. Nearly every pass he threw was perfect, and he led South Carolina to a 63-38 victory over No. 5 Tennessee.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit explains why he gives South Carolina a chance to upset Tennessee
South Carolina is looking to play spoiler on Saturday against one of its SEC East rivals. Tennessee won’t be playing in the SEC Championship Game, but the Volunteers are still in the hunt to make the College Football Playoff. Josh Heupel’s squad is ranked No. 5, a good spot with No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan set to meet in Week 13.
Carolina finally comes to life on offense
There have been some pretty ugly displays of offense for the South Carolina Gamecocks football team in 2022. Their performance in Saturday night’s 63-38 win over Tennessee was a work of art. According to wide receiver Antwane Wells, it started with an expletive from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. “Coach...
247Sports
Tennessee playoff hopes dashed by Spencer Rattler, South Carolina, sparking national media reaction
South Carolina managed one of the top wins in program history Saturday night against fifth-ranked Tennessee, upsetting the Volunteers as a 23-point underdog for a 63-38 victory. With it, Tennessee suffered its second loss of the season, likely ending the Vols' hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff. It was the most points the Gamecocks have ever scored against a top-5 opponent. Spencer Rattler, the transfer quarterback from Oklahoma, delivered a marquee performance with a six-touchdown outburst.
247Sports
Spencer Rattler discusses South Carolina's upset hopes against Tennessee
South Carolina enters Saturday's game with a chance to land a major upset against No. 5 Tennessee. And in order to do that, the Gamecocks likely need a big effort from quarterback Spencer Rattler. Rattler completed 65.2% of his passes for 1,968 yards and eight touchdowns with nine interceptions this year after transferring to South Carolina from Oklahoma. But he's only thrown one interception in South Carolina's last four games, and has seen his completion percentage spike over the last three.
247Sports
Five Questions: No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Josh Heupel and his staff have dozens of questions they hope to have answered during Tennessee’s 7 p.m. Eastern game on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Let’s trim that list to five of the most crucial questions the fifth-ranked Vols must answer against the Gamecocks....
247Sports
Hendon Hooker exits South Carolina game with apparent knee injury
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker left Saturday night's 63-38 loss to South Carolina early in the fourth quarter with an apparent left knee injury. Hooker did not return to the game and was replaced by backup Joe Milton. The fifth-ranked Vols (9-2, 6-1 SEC) were trailing 49-31 with 11:28 remaining in...
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Tennessee
Few are picking the South Carolina football team to win this weekend, and not many more would take the Gamecocks and the point. Tennessee has run roughshod through its schedule this season losing only to the defending champs with only a few games that were reasonably close. The Gamecocks (6-4,...
Twitter reaction: Vols' playoff chances slip away in loss to Gamecocks
It was a disastrous game from start to finish for fifth-ranked Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC), which failed to slow down the Gamecocks throughout the game. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns, and the Gamecocks piled up 606 yards of total offense. Here's a look...
WATCH: Beamer, players react to South Carolina's victory over Tennessee
There have been few performances in South Carolina football history that would rival what happened at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) absolutely crushed No. 5 Tennessee to clinch a winning record and snap a three-game losing streak against the Volunteers (9-2, 5-2). Second-year head coach Shane...
Lee Corso Shares Thoughts on Where Tennessee Will Stand in Final Playoff Rankings
Lee Corso returned to the set of College GameDay today for the first time in several weeks. The long-time voice in the college football world shared high praise for the Vols playoff chances before the show and during the show. The video below shows Corso talking with Kirk Herbstreit ahead of ...
Instant takeaways: Tennessee’s CFP hopes are history after stunning loss at South Carolina
GoVols247 breaks down a bunch of takeaways from No. 5 Tennessee’s upset loss to South Carolina in Columbia on Saturday night.
‘It looks sharp’ – Josh Heupel a big fan of Tennessee’s orange helmets
Tennessee hasn’t been afraid of breaking out an alternate uniform or two in its less-than-two-full-seasons under head coach Josh Heupel, having introduced the black Dark Mode look in 2021 and bringing back the Smokey Grey jerseys this season. The Vols will add a new twist to their expanding fashion repertoire for Saturday night’s game at South Carolina, donning a new orange helmet atop the all-white stormtrooper uniforms for the clash with the Gamecocks in Columbia. Count Heupel as a fan of the new helmets, as he revealed Wednesday night during “Vol Calls.”
247Sports
