3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes shut out Bemidji State 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Day Full Video: Ohio State coach praises team's effort after tough one at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- We have video of Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s comments following his team’s 43-30 win over host Maryland. Click here for our full game report. Below we have some excerpts of Coach Day’s comments as the Buckeyes used a big second half to avoid an upset at the hands of the Terrapins.
Dallan Hayden showed he can give Ohio State something different at running back
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Ohio State was in need of something different on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes found themselves in a dogfight with Maryland on the road and were struggling to find the team’s usual offensive production. Going into the halftime locker room, the Scarlet and Gray trailed...
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
What We Learned Live: Reactions after Ohio State's win at Maryland
Ohio State survived 43-30 at Maryland on Saturday and we talked all about the game on our postgame podcast, What We Learned Live. Dave Biddle is joined by Matt Baxendell, Jeff Ermann (publisher of InsideMDSports), Steve Helwagen and Patrick Murphy. What's next for the Buckeyes? Make sure you're in the...
247Sports
UCLA basketball: Mick Cronin, Jaime Jaquez speak on poor second half in loss to Illinois
UCLA basketball had a poor second half in its 79-70 loss to Illinois where it let up 51 points. Mick Cronin and Jaime Jaquez were straight up in how the No. 8 Bruins experienced issues, as they dropped their first game of the season. Terrence Shannon led No. 19 Illinois...
247Sports
Ryan Day had Ohio State football players practice is snow ahead of unbeaten Buckeyes' game at Maryland
Ohio State has just two games left remaining on its schedule, with Maryland (6-4, 3-4) on the road this Saturday. The No. 2 Buckeyes then go on to play No. 3 Michigan for its finale that will decide who the East Division's representative in the Big Ten Championship Game will be, it might also lock up a spot in the playoff.
Jim Harbaugh press conference: Michigan coach on the Illinois win, injury concerns, and onto Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh says he came from a “locker room full of heroes” to his postgame press conference after his Michigan football team beat Illinois, 19-17, on Saturday at the Big House to stay undefeated. Perhaps the biggest hero of all was Jake Moody,...
Michigan, Illinois have tunnel issue at halftime
Michigan and Illinois football had an issue in the tunnel during halftime of their game Saturday, according to ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath. Michigan previously had an incident when hosting Michigan State earlier this season, which caused numerous suspensions of Spartan players after altercations broke out in the postgame exit from the field. Penn State head coach James Franklin also discussed issues with the Nittany Lions visiting Michigan and utilizing the single tunnel.
247Sports
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
247Sports
