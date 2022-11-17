ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 45th Chi Omega Christmas market kicks off

By Robbie Owens
 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've been waiting to get into the holiday spirit, why wait? The 45th Chi Omega Christmas Market returns to Dallas' Fair Park this weekend.

"The excitement... you can feel it in the air!" exclaims 2022 market co-chair Karen Dower. "It's homecoming, it's fun, it's new and exciting... so it's everything."

It is also, organizers say, 'shopping with a purpose'. Over the market's 45-year run, ticket sales have poured nearly $10 million into local charities - a dozen will benefit this year, including Make-A-Wish North Texas.

"100% of our funding comes from the generosity of the people who live here in our communities," says Kim Elenez, president & CEO. Elenez adds that although Make-A-Wish is a national name, local fundraising efforts support local children and their families facing terminal or life-threatening illnesses.

"Things like the Chi Omega market," explains Elenez, "and to be a beneficiary of that, is truly transformative... what we're able to do and we're going to do it at least 630 times for children for critical illnesses just this coming year."

Vendors who compete for a spot at the market say knowing that others will benefit is an added bonus.

"We love any opportunity we can get to do something that's also going to give back to the community," says Suzanne Fluke, with The Happy Lark toy store out of Fort Worth. "And just kind of become more a part of the DFW community."

For others setting up their booths at the market, 'community' means supporting women on another continent.

"We work with women in four countries in Africa... Rwanda, Ghana, Kenya and Malawi," explains Sharhonda Muluzi with Moments of Inspiration Gift Shop in Fort Worth, while stocking her booth with colorful hand-woven baskets.

She says she's grateful to have been included in the market, because it allows her to help women in impoverished countries.

"They're able to buy goats, cows, things that are sustainable, so they don't have to depend on charity. It's a way for them to empower themselves with their own hands," she said.

The market opens with a premiere party on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. Some 220 vendors are filling the automobile building at Fair Park, offering an endless array of unique gifts, art pieces, jewelry, clothing and more.

"I love this," adds Dower with unapologetic delight. "I love this market."

