Phone Arena

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal

Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
Phone Arena

Amazon just dropped the sporty Apple Watch Ultra to its lowest-ever price

Apple's first rugged smartwatch aimed at adventurers and fitness enthusiasts, the Watch Ultra, is finally getting a decent discount, just in time for the holiday sale season. The Watch Ultra can be described as an outdoorsy version of the flagship Watch Series 8, packing all of the health and fitness features that users have come to expect from Apple such as heart rate monitoring, ECG, and blood oxygen readings, and adding sporty features on top of that.
9to5Mac

5 important iPhone security features you should know about

While iOS 16 fronts a snazzy redesigned lock screen, underneath, the latest operating system hosts a slew of new security and privacy features built to help protect you and your data. Here are five new features to better secure your iPhone from hackers and give you greater peace of mind.
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: Jamf launches Jamf Ventures to invest in projects that enhance security and usage within Apple’s ecosystem

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
Creative Bloq

Wow, Apple's unreleased iPhone charger is pretty weird

We're big fans of Apple here at Creative Bloq, so it's fascinating to see leaks of prototypes or rumours of new products from the Cupertino-based tech giant. But here's what seems to be an Apple device that made it all the way to the testing stage before being mysteriously (or perhaps not so mysteriously) abandoned.
Engadget

Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
9to5Mac

Working out with Apple Watch? These smart scales sync weight with iPhone

Apple Watch can help you stay motivated to exercise and improve your health, and smart scales that sync data to the iPhone can be a fun and useful way to track your progress. If you want to easily collect your weight and other measurement data in the Health app on iPhone, the trick is to find a scale that works with HealthKit. Here are some of the current options on the market:
9to5Mac

Mujjo debuts waterproof vegan leather sleeve for MacBook Pro with expandable storage

Mujjo is out with another new Apple accessory, a vegan leather sleeve that offers protection for 14 or 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. It comes with a magnetic closure, expandable storage for your power adapter, cables, and iPhone, along with more handy features. The Envoy 14 and 16-inch Laptop Sleeve for...
9to5Mac

AirPods Pro recall: How to check if yours are eligible for replacement

Seeing issues with one or both of your 1st gen AirPods Pro earphones? They may be covered under a free service program from Apple. Read on for how to check your AirPods Pro recall replacement eligibility. Update 11/17/22: This service program is still ongoing as it covers affected AirPods Pro...
9to5Mac

VMware Fusion 13 now available with support for running Windows 11 on Apple Silicon

VMware has announced the official launch of Fusion 13, a big update to its virtualization software that offers native support for Apple Silicon. This marks the first version of VMware Fusion that offers Apple Silicon support in final form, with the company having previously tested the feature in beta. This...
9to5Mac

Sonos headphones may give Apple AirPods Max a run for their money in the year ahead

Since shifting leadership a few years back, Sonos has steadily expanded its connected speaker portfolio to include new categories like portable audio. That’s a pattern we should expect to see continue next year, according to the company. This could mean that Sonos will soon compete with Apple and Beats in the headphone space.
9to5Mac

This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works

Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
Interesting Engineering

$249 AirPods work just as good as $10k professional hearing aids

A team of researchers in Taiwan claims that wireless earphones from Apple, popularly known as AirPods, can be used as a cool and super-affordable alternative to conventional hearing aids. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 400 million people are hearing impaired globally, that’s more than half of Europe’s...
Phone Arena

Verizon has Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro beast on sale for $5 a month with no trade-in ahead of Black Friday 2022

While Verizon clearly knocked it out of the park with an early Black Friday deal announcement that included everything from free phones to free tablets, free smartwatches, free true wireless earbuds, and... a deeply discounted new iPhone with no trade-in required last week, holiday shoppers looking to keep their spending to a minimum while jumping through as few hoops as possible may want to consider another very interesting promotion.

