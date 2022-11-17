Election results: Greg Wallis and Christy Holstege in tight race for Assembly District 47

Republican Greg Wallis and Democrat Christy Holstege continue a tight race for a seat in the California State Assembly.

Holstege had been leading since Election Day, but briefly fell behind Wallis by 53 votes in early tallies released Wednesday. The last update for the day, however, showed she had 77,173 votes to Wallis' 75,934. Thousands of votes remain to be counted.

The 47th Assembly District covers parts Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Holstege remained at the top in the Riverside County portion of the district with 65,830 votes, while Wallis had 55,487. In the San Bernardino County portion, Wallis had 20,447 votes to Holstege's 11,343.

The newly constituted 47th District includes parts of the western and central Coachella Valley. It includes much of what was inside the previous 42nd District and also portions of San Jacinto and Hemet, plus Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, La Quinta, Idyllwild and an area extending east nearly to Desert Center.

The area has been represented by Republicans for eight years, but this election has put that tendency to the test now that cities stretching from Palm Springs to La Quinta are part of the district.

Registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans 38% to 35% in the new district, as they did 37% to 34% in the old district.

In their campaigns, the candidates emphasized their career experiences. Holstege touted her service on the Palm Springs City Council, working to address homelessness, COVID-19 and other issues, while Wallis described his work on legislation in the last seven years, addressing taxes and healthcare, on behalf of Assemblymember Chad Mayes.

