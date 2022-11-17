Heartbreak: Fort Defiance volleyball falls to Hidden Valley as magical season comes to an end

FORT DEFIANCE — Trying to advance to the state volleyball championship for the first time since 1995, Fort Defiance came up just short Wednesday night in the Class 3 state semifinals.

Hidden Valley remained unbeaten on the season with a 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24 win over Fort. The Titans improved to 30-0 and will play York for the title Saturday in Salem. York beat Warren County in straight sets Tuesday in the other semifinal to improve to 25-4 on the season.

For Fort, it was a heartbreaking end to what has been a magical ride this year. Fort finishes the season 26-2. Wednesday's loss was the team's first since August and that one came in the final match of an all-day tournament. Fort had put together 21 wins in a row since then, including beating two-time defending state champion Rustburg for the Region 3C championship and Tunstall in the state quarterfinals Saturday.

Fort's Carleyanne Ryder had an ace to put Fort up 8-7 in the first set, but Hidden Valley responded with a 7-0 run and 11 of the set's next 13 points to grab the lead. Fort managed to get within three but couldn't get over the top as the Titans took the opening set.

Hidden Valley got hot to start the second set, jumping out to a 4-0 lead behind a pair of aces. Fort rallied to tie the set twice — once at 8-all and once at 12-all — but the Titans went on a 7-2 run to take control and go up 2-0 in the match.

Fort grabbed the momentum back in the third set. Ellie Cook's ace put Fort up 7-6, its first lead since 8-7 in the opening set. Hidden Valley scored the next two points, but a 5-0 Fort run that included an Ella Shreckhise kill and a Maecy Frizzelle ace gave Fort a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Hidden Valley managed to climb within two points four times and within a point once down the stretch, but the home team held them off. Cook's kill was the game-winner and got Fort back within a set at 2-1.

It seemed that momentum would stay with Fort throughout the fourth. The home team jumped out to a 4-0 lead and led by five at three different points in the set. Fort wouldn't trail until Hidden Valley went up 22-21. There were five ties down the stretch, but the Titans finally put the match away with the game's final two points, including an ace for the winner.

This was the final match for 12 Fort seniors, including Region 3C player of the year Baylee Blalock. Fort will return freshman standout Frizzelle next year as it drops to Class 2.

Hidden Valley last won the state championship in 2016.

