Trumbull County police increase security after attempted Walmart shooting
BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bazetta Township police are assuring community members that there is no “immediate danger” after two shootings in the past two weeks. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related, and investigating them separately. The first of the two police reported taking...
Organization, community clean up Warren streets
A community cleanup happened Saturday in Warren.
Slippery conditions bring traffic accidents in the Valley during Friday morning commute
Police and State Troopers are responding to reports of several accidents on highways in Mahoning County. As snow began to fall around 9a.m., crashes were reported along Interstates 80, 76, and 680. A crash just east of Bailey Road slowed traffic along eastbound Interstate 76. An injury accident involving a...
Struthers Police welcome new K-9 officer
Recon, a one-year-old Dutch Sheperd/Belgian Malinois mix, has just graduated Alpha Pack K9 which is located in Springfield and will be partnered with Officer Moore. They will be the third K9 team in Struthers Police history.
OSP cruiser damaged during I-76 crash
An Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser is pretty beaten up after an accident on I-76 Friday morning.
Man shot, killed in Warren after agreeing to buy something online
Warren Police officers were called to Colonial and South Feederle SE at about 8:10 p.m.
UPDATE: Endangered Portage County man found safely
An endangered missing adult issued in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties has just been canceled. Officials say 88-year-old Merle Reeves has been found safely. The alert was issued in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties at approximately 3:22 p.m. and was canceled about 20 minutes after being issued.
I-76 West in Portage County reopens after crash
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — There was a big traffic alert for drivers in Portage County on Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed that at 1 p.m. I-76 West had reopened following a crash. At 11:10 a.m., ODOT said all lanes of I-76 West were closed at state...
Suspect wearing 'Jason mask' robs Youngstown drive-thru
Halloween has come and gone this year, but someone found a nefarious use for his costume. Youngstown Police are investigating a robbery at Gino's Drive Thru on the city's South Side. According to police, the robbery took place late Thursday at the East Midlothian Boulevard business. Police tell 21 News...
First responders aid local food pantries
Troopers are teaming up with emergency responders in Trumbull County to help stock the shelves of local food pantries this holiday season.
Multiple roads to close in Hermitage for Holiday Light Parade Saturday
The annual Hermitage Holiday Light Parade is just around the corner and is set to take place Saturday, November 19. Here are the roads that will be closed for the event. - East State Street between Buhl Farm Drive and the Shenango Valley Freeway (SR-62) - North and South Hermitage...
Power restored for all residents Austintown, no outages in all of Mahoning County
Power has been restored to all residents of Austintown as of 11:26 a.m. on Friday. FirstEnergy crews were called out before 4 a.m. Friday after power went out to 5,500 homes in businesses in Austintown and Youngstown. According to the utility, the vast majority of outages were in Austintown. A...
Man arrested after police chase, crash in Columbiana County
Police in St. Clair Township have arrested a man after a police chase throughout Columbiana County Thursday morning.
Fugitive charged in death of Youngstown man arrested in Knoxville
A fugitive charged in the late January or early death of 22-year-old Isiah Helms has been arrested Thursday, November 17, in Knoxville, Tenn. The Knoxville Police arrested Nathaniel Austin Jr., 34, of Youngstown, after pulling over a vehicle on a seat belt violation. Around 11:50 a.m., the Knoxville police pulled...
Woman killed in Stark County crash: State troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon.
Victim of Wednesday night shooting in Bazetta Township identified
The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on North Park Avenue Wednesday night. The male victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Nigrin. Nigrin died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of his death is pending further investigation. Just after 5:00 p.m., police...
Police release bodycam footage from aftermath of Summit Mall shooting
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The aftermath of a shooting incident in October at the Summit Mall was all caught on police-issued body cameras, recently obtained by 19 News. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, when a man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to previous reports.
‘Cut short over a PlayStation’: Mother of killed Brunswick student speaks out
“I want justice,” said the boy's mother Amanita Burleigh. “I’m so hurt and don’t know how I’m going to live with this.”
Arrest made in death of man found along road in Lawrence County
An arrest has been made in the death of a Meadville man who was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township earlier this month. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., 31, of Meadville, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, and is facing criminal homicide charges in the death of Joseph Detello, according to state police.
Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
