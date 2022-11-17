ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WKBN

Struthers Police welcome new K-9 officer

Recon, a one-year-old Dutch Sheperd/Belgian Malinois mix, has just graduated Alpha Pack K9 which is located in Springfield and will be partnered with Officer Moore. They will be the third K9 team in Struthers Police history.
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

UPDATE: Endangered Portage County man found safely

An endangered missing adult issued in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties has just been canceled. Officials say 88-year-old Merle Reeves has been found safely. The alert was issued in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties at approximately 3:22 p.m. and was canceled about 20 minutes after being issued.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

I-76 West in Portage County reopens after crash

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — There was a big traffic alert for drivers in Portage County on Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed that at 1 p.m. I-76 West had reopened following a crash. At 11:10 a.m., ODOT said all lanes of I-76 West were closed at state...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect wearing 'Jason mask' robs Youngstown drive-thru

Halloween has come and gone this year, but someone found a nefarious use for his costume. Youngstown Police are investigating a robbery at Gino's Drive Thru on the city's South Side. According to police, the robbery took place late Thursday at the East Midlothian Boulevard business. Police tell 21 News...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Fugitive charged in death of Youngstown man arrested in Knoxville

A fugitive charged in the late January or early death of 22-year-old Isiah Helms has been arrested Thursday, November 17, in Knoxville, Tenn. The Knoxville Police arrested Nathaniel Austin Jr., 34, of Youngstown, after pulling over a vehicle on a seat belt violation. Around 11:50 a.m., the Knoxville police pulled...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Victim of Wednesday night shooting in Bazetta Township identified

The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on North Park Avenue Wednesday night. The male victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Nigrin. Nigrin died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of his death is pending further investigation. Just after 5:00 p.m., police...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Police release bodycam footage from aftermath of Summit Mall shooting

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The aftermath of a shooting incident in October at the Summit Mall was all caught on police-issued body cameras, recently obtained by 19 News. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, when a man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to previous reports.
FAIRLAWN, OH
explore venango

Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
MEADVILLE, PA

