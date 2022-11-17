Tennessee basketball clamps Florida Gulf Coast in defensive-led 81-50 win

Jahmai Mashack gave up no ground.

The Tennessee basketball guard met Florida Gulf Coast guard Isaiah Thompson at the top of key, cut off his path to the basket and stole the ball. He got his reward at the offensive end: a sudden cut from the wing into a vicious one-handed dunk to put Tennessee ahead by 20 during a defensive-driven night.

The No. 17 Vols (2-1) clamped down on FGCU (2-2) in their 81-48 win, holding the Eagles to 28.9% shooting and forcing 17 turnovers in a bounceback from a clunker against Colorado.

"We knew we had to get back to the defensive team we know that we’re capable of and get better," Vols coach Rick Barnes said.

AP POLL: Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in Associated Press Poll

ZAKAI ZEIGLER: Zakai Zeigler done starting for Tennessee basketball after Colorado loss, Rick Barnes says

Mashack had a career-high 10 points. Josiah-Jordan James and Olivier Nkamhoua led the Vols with 18 points each. The Vols made 8 of 20 3-point attempts, their fewest attempts through three games.

Tennessee got back to it defensively

FGCU's Dakota Rivers skirted to the rim for a putback dunk with 12:50 to play in the first half. He tied it 9-9, then Tennessee turned it on defensively.

The Vols allowed two field goals in the rest of the half, an end-of-shot-clock 3-pointer and a layup. UT did not allow a field goal for the final 4:47. The Eagles were 2-for-15 shooting after Rivers' dunk. The Vols didn't relent after halftime.

UT limited FGCU to 5-for-25 3-point shooting after it struggled in the second half defensively in its loss to Colorado, which drew coach Barnes' ire.

"Not being ready to play, not executing like we needed to," Barnes said. "Looking back on it, who knows, it might be the best thing that ever happened to us. It might be. We’ll see. I know the way we responded tonight is a compliment to our players.”

Josiah-Jordan James is hot to start the season

James continues to dial in after returning from an offseason knee procedure. He was 4-for-6 on 3-pointers and is 10-for-19 from 3-point range this season.

"I think there’s not a better passer," Barnes said. "But he gets up there and the way he can stretch a defense opens up a lot of things we did tonight.”

James played 18 minutes in the season opener against Tennessee Tech and 27 against Colorado, which Barnes felt was too many as the senior progresses. He played 25 against FGCU.

Uros Plavsic did not play

Uros Plavsic did not play for Tennessee. The senior forward injured his right ankle in the first half against Colorado. He left with 12:32 before halftime and did not return. He was on the UT bench Wednesday, but in sweats and not in uniform.

UT initially expected Plavsic would miss two weeks, but that timeline has changed.

"He feels like most of the swelling is gone," Barnes said. "He’s walking. I saw him prior to the game today, and he said, 'Coach, I feel like I’m walking normal.' I think he’ll be ready to play next week.”

Plavsic has two points and two rebounds in 14 minutes.

Up next

Tennessee travels to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Vols open against Butler on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball clamps Florida Gulf Coast in defensive-led 81-50 win