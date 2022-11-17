ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Teams that could surprise in each group, including Canada, Japan and Iran

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost upon us with kick-off this Sunday between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. With Sadio Mane out for Senegal, Group A suddenly looks more open behind the Netherlands which creates an opportunity for a surprise name to make it to the knockout phase. In 2018, hosts Russia got out of their group while Sweden topped theirs and sent titleholders Germany home. Chile beat and advanced ahead of defending champions Spain in 2014 while shock quarterfinalists Costa Rica topped a group which saw Italy and England eliminated and the USMNT also edged Portugal out in their group. There are always unexpected success stories at World Cup, and we look at the unheralded names in each group.
FOX Sports

Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 7: Robert Lewandowski

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Holden's analysis: One of the best — if not the best — strikers on the planet. This is a guy that has scored goals everywhere he’s been in his career. At the international level, he doesn’t play at one of the big nations like Brazil or Argentina or France, but for Poland, he’s their absolute star.
SkySports

Sunday at the World Cup: Ecuador seek to upset hosts Qatar as tournament begins

World Cup debutants Qatar and South America's lowest-qualifying nation Ecuador both know Sunday's opener is their best chance for a win in Group A before facing much scarier rivals. Ranked a lowly 50th and 44th in the world respectively, Qatar and Ecuador will be hard-pressed to progress as one of...
The Metrowest Daily News

Why I’m not watching the soccer World Cup this year

As an Englishman, to quote Ted Lasso’s Dani Rojas, “football is life,” and the World Cup is a global festival where we all get to celebrate together once every four years. I can still picture the duvet cover, which I loved, celebrating the Mexico 1986 tournament. I remember the devastating news when England was beaten by West Germany on penalty kicks in 1990. And just four years ago, here at Temple Shir Tikva, we watched the...
France 24

Australia wary of 'dangerous' Samoa in Rugby League World Cup final

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Australia coach Mal Meninga has vowed that his Kangaroos side, bidding for a third consecutive title, will not take surprise finalists Samoa lightly when the two teams meet at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Kangaroos booked a place in their 10th World Cup final...
theScore

What does Qatar's dark World Cup legacy mean for the future of soccer?

Before the boom, the long stretch of dusty coastline north of Doha - a straight, 235-mile shot west across the water from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates - was a place where people could escape the crowds, strolling with their dogs or simply absorbing a peace that was increasingly hard to find in Qatar's capital.
Yardbarker

David Beckham shamelessly defends £150m ambassadorial role ahead of World Cup

It looks like David Beckham has no shame after coming out in defence of his role in promoting the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. From the deaths of migrant workings and discriminative LGBTQ laws to exploitation and corruption, the true cost of the World Cup this winter is devastating. Beckham...
The Associated Press

Canada enters 1st World Cup in 36 years plagued by injuries

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada coach John Herdman spoke of the thrill that striker Alphonso Davies felt arriving this week in Doha — Canada’s first appearance in the World Cup in 36 years. “He’s really excited,” Herdman said Saturday with Canada opening next week against Belgium. “Who...

