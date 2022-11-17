ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Two Hamilton residents dead after crash on I-675

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
Two people from Hamilton are dead following a crash Sunday in Montgomery County.

According to a news release from the Centerville Police Department, officers responded to Interstate 675 near Wilmington Pike for a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Multiple people were ejected from that vehicle.

Dario Ramirez Castellanos, 29, of Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other six who were in the car were transported to area hospitals. Five were released that morning, but one had remained in critical condition for days following the crash.

Keyla Villarello Ramirez, 15, of Hamilton, died of her injuries Tuesday.

Icy roads causing slick conditions and seatbelt usage contributed to the crash and its outcome, police said in the release.

The crash is still under investigation.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

