Vista, CA

Man arrested after home burglary in North County

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

VISTA, Calif. — A man suspected of breaking into a home Tuesday in the Vista area was arrested, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The home burglary occurred around 2:45 p.m. in the 300 block of North Melrose Drive, Lt. Aloha Peters stated in a news release Wednesday.

A neighbor told authorities they saw the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Christopher Russell, using a chair to break the front window of the home. When deputies arrived, Russell surrendered peacefully. He was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The victim was then able to return home, where he found several rooms had been gone through as well as his scattered belongings, Peters said. A window was reported damaged, but no items were stolen from the residence.

FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

