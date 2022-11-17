ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Cejudo: Zhang Weili should face Rose Namajunas next over 'dangerous' Amanda Lemos

By Farah Hannoun
 3 days ago
Henry Cejudo thinks Zhang Weili should defend her strawweight title against Rose Namajunas, not Amanda Lemos.

Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) reclaimed her 115-pound belt when she submitted Carla Esparza in Saturday’s UFC 281 co-main event at Madison Square Garden. Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) cemented herself as a top contender when she stopped Marina Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 214, but Cejudo sees her posing big threats for Weili.

“I think the more dangerous fighter for Zhang Weili is Amanda Lemos,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “Amanda can crack, because she’s explosive. I think her and Weili would be an explosive fight, but I think the better fight for Zhang Weili after this fight was maybe getting that trilogy with Rose Namajunas. I believe it was a split decision when she lost to Rose, but I think she needs to get that one back, and I think for Rose being gone that long, I think it’s only gonna help.”

In her first title reign, Weili lost her belt to Namajunas (11-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC) at UFC 261 when she was knocked out by a head kick in Round 1. She spent some time in Arizona training with Cejudo, but Weili suffered another setback to Namajunas when the pair rematched at UFC 268.

But now that Weili is champion again, Cejudo sees double incentive in Weili facing Namajunas next.

“That’s where you and your team are gonna have to decide what fight is worth more for my legacy. Whether it’s Amanda (Lemos) with the slick striking hands, and she’ll kick too,” Cejudo said. “She’s not gonna be a finish trap with Weili, or is it ‘Thug Rose,’ who she’s 0-2 against where I know Weili has gotten bette? I’d go Rose. The more dangerous fight I think is Amanda Lemos.”

