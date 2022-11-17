ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC signs former Bellator standout Gaston Bolanos to multifight deal

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DLoEV_0jDgiEO700

Gaston Bolanos is headed from one major promotion to another.

A Bellator standout who captured the attention of fans for his signature spinning knockouts, Bolanos (6-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) has signed a multifight deal with the UFC. His manager Brian Butler, of SuckerPunch Entertainment, recently announced the signing on social media.

No debut opponent, date, or location has been revealed at this time.

Bolanos, 30, has only competed under the Bellator banner as a professional. Though he’s 1-2 in his most recent three outings, Bolanos has struggled to find opponents who will make it to the cage on fight night. Four of his most recent five scheduled bouts were canceled due to opponent withdrawals.

In six professional victories, Peru’s Bolanos has finished them all by knockout or TKO. He most recently competed in April when he knocked out Daniel Carey in Round 1.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier: Khamzat Chimaev 'would be a massive favorite' to beat UFC champ Alex Pereira

Daniel Cormier thinks Khamzat Chimaev would be a bad matchup for UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) dethroned Israel Adesanya to capture the middleweight title in this past Saturday’s UFC 281 headliner. “Poatan” was hurt badly at the end of Round 1 and was taken down and controlled in Round 3. But after going down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards, Pereira rallied to TKO Adesanya in Round 5.
MMAmania.com

Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’

Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derrick Lewis reportedly hospitalized, UFC Fight Night 215 headliner vs. Serghei Spivac canceled mid-event

LAS VEGAS – The UFC Fight Night 215 main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was canceled as Saturday’s card unfolded. Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) reportedly was hospitalized on the day of the event, forcing the promotion to scratch the heavyweight headliner with Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) at the UFC Apex. Word of Lewis going to the hospital first surfaced on Twitter.
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather: Is the money man running out of cash?

Ex-pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather remains an active fighter in exhibitions drawing questions regarding his finances. Former opponent Ricky Hatton recently asked whether Mayweather was broke after talking about Mayweather’s bout with Deji in Dubai. Hatton, who lost to Mayweather in 2007, told WBN: “I don’t get it. Indeed, he’s...
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop

Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan praises Israel Adesanya’s response to loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “The way he responded to that loss is better than anybody ever”

Joe Rogan has praised Israel Adesanya‘s response following his loss at UFC 281. Last Saturday night, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon for yet another title defense. Standing opposite Adesanya was former kickboxing champion, Alex Pereira. In kickboxing, the two men already faced off twice, with the Brazilian winning both times.
MMAmania.com

Chaos! Welterweight champ loses title following disastrous ONE on Prime 4 weigh ins

For the second straight “Prime” event, ONE Championship has been forced to strip a champion on the scale. Less than a month after John Lineker coughed up his bantamweight crown, ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov said goodbye to his welterweight title at the ONE on Prime 4 weigh ins, failing his hydration test on his first attempt, then coming in heavy on his second.
MMAmania.com

Jorge Masvidal will ‘gladly beat the living s—t’ out of ‘p—sy’ Gilbert Burns, calls for England showdown

Jorge Masvidal appears more ready than ever to punch Gilbert Burns in the face. The former Welterweight title challengers have been linked to one another for several months now, expressing interest in a potential fight. However, claims from Burns’ side allude to Masvidal not wanting to sign a bout agreement and recently turned down a date for UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Burns’ home country, Brazil.
bjpenndotcom

Aljamain Sterling confident he can outwrestle Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo: “He’s just so much smaller”

Despite Henry Cejudo being a credentialled wrestler, Aljamain Sterling fancies his chances in beating the Olympic gold medallist in a freestyle match. Sterling recently made the second defence of his bantamweight title at UFC 280 by stopping TJ Dillashaw in the second round. The victory marked the 33-year-olds eighth consecutive win in the division. The bantamweight division is arguably the most stacked in the UFC at the moment, which leaves fans wondering who will embark as the next contender for the 135-pound strap.
BoxingNews24.com

OFFICIAL: Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Las Vegas!

The biggest rivalry of the modern boxing era will finally settle its score in early 2023 when Southern California superstar “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) takes on Baltimore’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs). Las Vegas, Nevada, the historic home of boxing’s greatest grudge matches, will play host to one of the most anticipated fights to date, as the undefeated fighters put their perfect records on the line in a 12-round, 136-pound catchweight bout.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 288 results: Usman Nurmagomedov dominates Patricky Freire to win lightweight title

CHICAGO – Bellator has its first champion from Dagestan. Usman Nurmagomedov entered the first five-round fight of his career aiming to make history, and after a dominant 25-minute performance, he accomplished his goal with little resistance. Remaining undefeated Nurmagomedov (16-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), took the lightweight title from Patricky Freire with a clean sweep on the scorecards.
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul reacts to Dillon Danis brawls: ‘Nothing worse than a staged run in’

Dillon Danis found himself in two different brawls on Friday that ignited a collection of responses from the combat community, including one from social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul. Danis, who hasn’t competed professionally in years, crashed Friday’s weigh ins for the Misfits 003 boxing event in Texas...
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy