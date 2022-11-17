ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

myk104.com

Lil Tjay, Ice Spice hand out turkeys to residents in The Bronx

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Bronx natives Lil Tjay and Ice Spice decided to give back to their community. The two teamed up to host a turkey giveaway at Fordham University. “We in The Bronx. Listen, I got a whole lot of turkeys to give out,” Tjay said in a...
BRONX, NY
westchesterfamily.com

First Look: Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights

Exciting news for Westchester and NYC families – the 2022 Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights are now open! Featuring 360 wildlife lanterns with 90 species, including 70 new lanterns and 30 new species, this outdoor immersive experience will surely delight kids of all ages this holiday season. Held on select...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Tenants rally at Bronx building with 131 open violations

NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in a Bronx apartment building say they are living in horrific conditions, but they're hoping strength in numbers will bring changes.CBS2's Nick Caloway reports the building in the Mount Hope neighborhood has a long history of hazardous conditions.Outside of 124 East 176th St., tenants rallied in the cold for better living conditions."With rats, mold, mice, cockroaches, no hot water, no heat -- is that what you call good conditions in the western world?" tenant Corine Ombongo Golden said.Golden invited CBS2 into her chilly fourth floor apartment, which she says, even on a cold...
BRONX, NY
longisland.com

The Salvation Army Provides Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals To New Yorkers in Need

Thanksgiving is looking grim for thousands of families and individuals this year, as the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be 13.5% more than last year, and the price of turkey alone is going up 73 percent. Rising inflation and economic strains make it hard for many to makes ends meet, let alone enjoy the holiday, which is why The Salvation Army Greater New York Division is continuing its longstanding tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

$20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A nearly $20,000 Take 5 lottery ticket was sold this week in the Bronx. The ticket, worth $19,886, was purchased at Cappy’s 556 located at 556 West 235 Street in the Bronx. “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing,” the New York State Lottery said today alerting the winner to check their tickets. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice The post $20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

‘Miracle’: Bronx grandma found at bus stop, reunited with family

RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx grandmother with dementia is back home after she was found by a social worker shivering and “soaking wet” at a bus stop late Tuesday, her daughter said, calling the return a “miracle.” Milagros Santos, 75, had previously been seen leaving a Key Food supermarket on 256th Street in […]
BRONX, NY
retailleader.com

Primark Expands in U.S., Opening 3 NYC Locations

Primark is opening three new locations in New York City. The first store opened Nov. 17 and the two others will open in December. The Dublin-based fast-fashion retailer is poised to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026. Primark is poised to continue its expansion in the U.S. and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl's Queens death exonerated

Shamel Capers had been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with the death of 14-year-old D'aja Robinson. The teen was riding a Q6 bus home from a Sweet 16 party when she was shot and killed. Capers was exonerated on Thursday. Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl’s Queens...
QUEENS, NY

