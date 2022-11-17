Read full article on original website
myk104.com
Lil Tjay, Ice Spice hand out turkeys to residents in The Bronx
With Thanksgiving around the corner, Bronx natives Lil Tjay and Ice Spice decided to give back to their community. The two teamed up to host a turkey giveaway at Fordham University. “We in The Bronx. Listen, I got a whole lot of turkeys to give out,” Tjay said in a...
Grand finale: Bronx Night Market brings tastes of international cuisine to Fordham
The event featured over 50 food vendors and merchants. It has attracted more than 150,000 food lovers from all over the city since it was established in 2018.
Turkey giveaway in Crotona ensures families receive much-needed Thanksgiving dinner
The New York City Department of Corrections and the National Latino Peace Officers Association teamed up with other local organizations Saturday to give out about 80 turkeys to families who would have faced hardships buying Thanksgiving meals.
The Bronx's first children's museum will finally open next month
What started as a mission 17 years ago to create the borough's first children's museum is finally a dream come true that will positively impact the almost 200,000 children that call The Bronx home.
Hot97, Bronx BP provide special Thanksgiving dinner to Tracy Towers residents
Residents lined up with shopping carts and baskets to receive bags stuffed with mashed potatoes, green beans, and turkey!
westchesterfamily.com
First Look: Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights
Exciting news for Westchester and NYC families – the 2022 Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights are now open! Featuring 360 wildlife lanterns with 90 species, including 70 new lanterns and 30 new species, this outdoor immersive experience will surely delight kids of all ages this holiday season. Held on select...
Turkey giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving in New York City
Here are some turkey giveaways across the five boroughs for anyone who needs a little help this holiday season.
Tenants rally at Bronx building with 131 open violations
NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in a Bronx apartment building say they are living in horrific conditions, but they're hoping strength in numbers will bring changes.CBS2's Nick Caloway reports the building in the Mount Hope neighborhood has a long history of hazardous conditions.Outside of 124 East 176th St., tenants rallied in the cold for better living conditions."With rats, mold, mice, cockroaches, no hot water, no heat -- is that what you call good conditions in the western world?" tenant Corine Ombongo Golden said.Golden invited CBS2 into her chilly fourth floor apartment, which she says, even on a cold...
City of New Rochelle celebrates 58th annual Thanksgiving Parade
The City of New Rochelle and the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce on Saturday celebrated its 58th annual Thanksgiving Parade.
Twin Parks apartment complex receives free turkeys for Thanksgiving
Ten months after the tragic fire that claimed the lives of 17 Bronx residents at the Twin Parks housing complex, residents are receiving free turkeys and produce for their Thanksgiving dinners.
longisland.com
The Salvation Army Provides Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals To New Yorkers in Need
Thanksgiving is looking grim for thousands of families and individuals this year, as the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be 13.5% more than last year, and the price of turkey alone is going up 73 percent. Rising inflation and economic strains make it hard for many to makes ends meet, let alone enjoy the holiday, which is why The Salvation Army Greater New York Division is continuing its longstanding tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need.
New Yorkers bundle up as bitter cold impacts the region
News 12's Julio Avila was outside in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn with more on the chilly weather outlook.
How a man who served time on Rikers came to serve in the NY Assembly
“I knew people wanted me to fail, so that was motivation for me,” Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs said in an office in East Harlem on Oct. 17. Eddie Gibbs brings inside perspective to questions of crime and redemption. [ more › ]
15-year-old Bronx girl missing; last seen leaving Parkchester home
Police are searching for a Bronx teen who has been missing since Friday morning.
$20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A nearly $20,000 Take 5 lottery ticket was sold this week in the Bronx. The ticket, worth $19,886, was purchased at Cappy’s 556 located at 556 West 235 Street in the Bronx. “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing,” the New York State Lottery said today alerting the winner to check their tickets. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice The post $20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Caught on camera: 4 men wanted for robbing East New York smoke shop
Surveillance video shows four hooded men in the store on Ashford Street going through the register and taking things.
‘Miracle’: Bronx grandma found at bus stop, reunited with family
RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx grandmother with dementia is back home after she was found by a social worker shivering and “soaking wet” at a bus stop late Tuesday, her daughter said, calling the return a “miracle.” Milagros Santos, 75, had previously been seen leaving a Key Food supermarket on 256th Street in […]
retailleader.com
Primark Expands in U.S., Opening 3 NYC Locations
Primark is opening three new locations in New York City. The first store opened Nov. 17 and the two others will open in December. The Dublin-based fast-fashion retailer is poised to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026. Primark is poised to continue its expansion in the U.S. and...
pix11.com
Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl's Queens death exonerated
Shamel Capers had been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with the death of 14-year-old D'aja Robinson. The teen was riding a Q6 bus home from a Sweet 16 party when she was shot and killed. Capers was exonerated on Thursday. Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl’s Queens...
pix11.com
Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: ‘The text said Help’
The father of Claire McKenna, an aspiring singer found dead last month on a Queens Village street, wants to know who pushed the 26-year-old woman on a dolly for several blocks before dumping her body behind a bush. Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: …
