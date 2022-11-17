Read full article on original website
927thevan.com
Hope, GVSU Women Continue Winning Ways; Lions, Bears Hit Road on Sunday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 19, 2022) – Clayton Dykhouse tossed in 26 points as Hope outlasted visiting North Park on Saturday, 80-73. The Flying Dutchmen welcome the Rockford Regents to DeVos Fieldhouse next Saturday afternoon, with broadcast time at 2:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van. Ella...
927thevan.com
Women of Hope, GVSU Win on Friday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 19, 2022) – Thanks in part to 16 points from Claire Baguley, Hope disposed of the visiting Findlandia Lions last night, 92-40. The Flying Dutch host Eau Claire, a 82-56 winner over Denison, this afternoon at DeVos Fieldhouse, with coverage from Greg Chandler beginning around 2:30 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
927thevan.com
Flying Dutch, GVSU Women are Home Tonight; Red Wings Win Out West
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 18, 2022) – The Hope Flying Dutch host the Finlandia Lions in women’s basketball at DeVos Fieldhouse this evening. Coverage with Greg Chandler begins at 6:30 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC. The Grand Valley State Lakers entertain Tiffin in women’s basketball at the Fieldhouse Arena...
927thevan.com
MSU improves to 3-1 as they hold off Villanova
EAST LANSING, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – Michigan State held off a late Villanova charge to beat the Wildcats 73-71 at the Breslin Center as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Tyson Walker led the Spartans with 22 points, while AJ Hoggard had a double-double with 13 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds.
927thevan.com
Film Offers Artistic Expression of Climate Crisis
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 18, 2022) – The International Relations Commission’s (IRC) annual Reel Time Film Series concludes with Small Island Big Song on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 at 7pm at the Knickerbocker Theatre. Admission is free. This year’s film series is a partnership of the IRC and Hope College.
927thevan.com
Holland City Council Gives Brownfield Green Light to Housing Project
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 17, 2022) – A project aimed at addressing the affordable housing question in Holland has been given a final green light to go. During Wednesday night’s biweekly business meeting, the Holland City Council unanimously approved a Brownfield Plan for land off of West 36th Street and Washington Avenue. This clears the way for Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity, in conjunction with Jubilee Ministries, to redevelop an eight-acre site for a new residential neighborhood. A legal technicality that had tabled the four million-dollar proposal before council last month was cleared, and the plan would cut by about a third the sale price of these residences.
927thevan.com
Goorhouse to Step Down as CFHZ President/CEO
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 18, 2022) – It’s time for a new challenge for both Mike Goorhouse and the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area. On Friday, the Foundation’s Board announced the resignation of Goorhouse as President and Chief Executive Officer after eight years of leadership. The Holland Christian High product has seen the Foundation grow during his tenure through programs such as the Today-Tomorrow-Forever Campaign, which brought in $5 million for the Community Endowment, as well as securing 100 new estate gift commitments, co-launching the Housing Next initiative for addressing the affordable housing issue along the Lakeshore, and seeing the CFHZ surpass the $100 million mark in total assets. During the COVID 19 outbreak in 2020, Goorhouse and the Foundation were among a number of non-profits that established the careottawacounty.com initiative for funneling donations of time and money to help those affected by the pandemic.
927thevan.com
FAA OKs new $4.2 billion terminal at New York’s JFK airport
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration granted final environmental approval for construction of a new $4.2 billion terminal at New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport, the state said Thursday. New York state Governor Kathy Hochul said construction will begin early next year to build a 1.2...
