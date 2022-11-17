Read full article on original website
4 other iconic video game vehicles we want in Fortnite besides the Octane
Fortnite has brought in the Octane from Rocket League. Fortnite bringing in the Octane into the game was a great idea, even if it isn’t the best car for Battle Royale. The idea of such an iconic car like that making its way to such an iconic game is a gaming crossover for the ages. We just hope it’s not the only one.
5 Major map changes to Fortnite after the latest update
Fortnite has seen a lot of changes after the latest update. Fortnite has really done a lot of map updates over the course of the last four seasons. It’s truly impressive how creative the dev team can be when they put their minds to it. With the map expected to change completely with Chapter 4 on the horizon, it’s nice to see that the dev team is still putting in the same effort for the map in Chapter 3, Season 4.
Fortnite’s newest LTM, Big Battle, sees 40 vs. 40 action
Fortnite unveils new LTM, “Big Battle”. Ever think to yourself, “Boy, I love Fortnite but they don’t have a game where I and my 39 friends can all squad up?” Well, you’re still going to be thinking that despite Fortnite’s newest LTM, Big Battle. The game mode pits two teams of up to 40 players against one another in a massive team battle.
Fortnite’s new Big Battle LTM is a mess for players
Fortnite has introduced Big Battle LTM but it’s a mess. Fortnite created the Big Battle LTM, pitting 40 players vs. 40 players. It’s not even the biggest game mode they’ve done but it certainly is an ambitious one. It changes the dynamic of the game and puts it on its ear. Instead of small units or solo combat, it’s now asking entire swathes of people to play together to try and win the day.
Fortnite made it easier to explore the island outside of Battle Royale
Fortnite is making it easier to explore the island outside of Battle Royale. One of the things Fortnite has always needed to do a better job of was letting players explore the Fortnite island at their own leisure. Players are always so rude in Battle Royale, constantly trying to eliminate anyone they see. Like that’s the point of the game or some….oh.
