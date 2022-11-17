ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox35orlando.com

Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida library creates club for ‘banned’ books at public schools

DELAND, Fla. - From school districts across the country to right here in Central Florida, the books children read in the classroom and their school libraries have sparked heated debates. In some districts, these books have been outright banned. In Florida, Moms for Liberty, a parent-led activist group, has led...
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

The passion of a social worker; changing lives one case at a time

When you’re a social worker in the child welfare system, you’re expected to be “everything to everyone,” and the specific role depends on the case. Sometimes, I’m coordinating medical needs. Other times, I’m representing children and their families in court. Or I’m acting as a therapist. Or a mediator. Or even a parent.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Florida seniors have big medical debt

Florida's oldest residents face the nation's biggest burden of medical bills, according to a new study. What's happening: 14% of seniors in Florida — which has one of the largest populations of adults age 65 and older in the U.S. — have outstanding medical debt, a report by Alignment Health found.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis: State workers to get extra days off for holidays

Christmas isn’t here yet, but Mariah Carey is warming up and DeSanta Claus is coming to town. State workers will get each business day off before three upcoming major holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. State offices will close Nov. 23, Dec....
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

Tasting Tours offers variety of experiences during Nights of Lights

One thing St. Augustine is known for is its Nights of Lights tradition. This event is a staple of the city, bringing visitors from around the world to see St. Augustine dressed from the ground to the rooftops in millions of twinkling lights. Known as one of the best holiday lighting displays in the world, Nights of Lights is in its 29th year and will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 31.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages’ greed

My sister has lived here 13 years. I moved here last year. The cost of living has risen past what Mr. Schwartz promised. New houses lack the same standards of quality. The owners now only seem to only care about getting richer. I think more is not always better. Gloria...
What Now Orlando

Miller’s Ale House to Open New Mt. Dora Location

Miller’s Ale House defines itself as “a sports-themed casual dining restaurant with 90+ locations in 10 states. A place where making friends is as easy as ordering your next beer. So whether you’re here to chill, cheer, chow down or get charged up, you’ll find a whole House full of friends and friends-to-be, ready to join in.”
MOUNT DORA, FL

