One thing St. Augustine is known for is its Nights of Lights tradition. This event is a staple of the city, bringing visitors from around the world to see St. Augustine dressed from the ground to the rooftops in millions of twinkling lights. Known as one of the best holiday lighting displays in the world, Nights of Lights is in its 29th year and will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 31.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO