Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa
MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
Longtime MLB Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season
The Miami Marlins parted ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner on Wednesday. The MLB organization decided not to renew the veteran broadcaster's contract for the 2023 season, ending his 15-year run with the franchise. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the Marlins want a more conversational approach to their...
Dodgers rumors: Gold Glove winner could replace Cody Bellinger
Los Angeles Dodgers rumors about a possible Cody Bellinger replacement have already emerged with the team targeting a three-time Gold Glove winner. Leading up to the non-tender deadline, the majority of Los Angeles Dodgers rumors were focused on the future of center fielder Cody Bellinger. As FanSided’s Robert Murray reported, the team plans to non-tender him.
Yankees absolutely can’t pay Justin Verlander’s rumored new contract
And now, for the New York Yankees’ third Justin Verlander-related trick in five years, they’ll briefly entertain his demands before realizing his initial ask is absolutely insane!. The first two versions of the Verlander-Yankees song and dance were inarguably better, even though it seemed like the third time...
Phillies Among Favorites to Land Cy Young Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are among some of the betting favorites to land Justin Verlander in this winter's MLB free agency.
Carlos Correa is a 28-year-old superstar. Which MLB teams could sign him?
About eight months ago at a spring training facility in Florida, Carlos Correa sat alongside his agent, Scott Boras, at a news conference to officially announce his new team. It was not in Lakeland with the Tigers, as many had expected at the beginning of the offseason. Nor was it in nearby Tampa with the Yankees, who had opted instead to go the stopgap route at shortstop rather than splurge for the superstar. It wasn't in Clearwater, either, as the Phillies viewed the outfield as more of a pressing need and spent accordingly.
2024 All-Star Game location revealed, MLB world reacts
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game has a location. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that the annual event will be held in Dallas, Texas at Globe Life Field. Manfred made the announcement to the media that the Texas Rangers and their stadium would host the event. The Texas Rangers will host the 2024 MLB All-Star Read more... The post 2024 All-Star Game location revealed, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox may see a familiar face when the Houston Astros come to town Aug. 28 in a revenge series.
Latest Braves report is bad news for Dansby Swanson chase
The Braves have started training their shortstop in the making, Vaughn Grissom, just in case Dansby Swanson leaves in free agency. In back-to-back offseasons, Atlanta could lose Freddie Freeman and now Dansby Swanson, both of whom were instrumental in their 2021 World Series run. Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, of course.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal
The Red Sox sound like they are diving deep into the starting pitcher free agent market
Cubs Claim Infielder Off Waivers From Braves
The Chicago Cubs claimed utility man Rylen Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves.
Sports World Not Happy With Longtime Announcer's Departure
Glenn Geffner, the longtime play-by-play announcer for the Miami Marlins, had unfortunate news to share with his fans this Thursday afternoon. Geffner was informed that Miami will not renew his contract for the 2023 season. "FREE AGENCY UPDATE: I was informed today the Marlins will not be renewing my contract...
MLB Commissioner Fails to Follow Through on Promise to Cubs
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has failed to follow through on some comments he made about the Chicago Cubs' bid for an All-Star Game at Wrigley Field.
Former Tigers’ exec has new job with Phillies
Longtime Detroit Tigers executive David Chadd has found a new home. Chadd has been hired as a special assignment scout by the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Phillies Nation. Phillies president Dave Dombrowski worked with Chadd for many years in Detroit. Chadd had been the Tigers’ assistant general manager since 2015...
Aaron Judge instagram post and reported offer sends Yankees fans into a frenzy
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge thanked fans after winning his AL MVP award. Is he on his way out, or is this a sign he’s coming back?. A social media post in itself is innocent enough. Despite the messaging that’s often behind these posts, fans and pundits alike can often read a little too much into them.
