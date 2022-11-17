Residents offended by political pop-up t-shirt shop in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A pop-up t-shirt shop on the corner of U.S. 41 and Cypress Lake Drive is causing some controversy in the community.

People say it’s not about the political push, but it’s the language that offends them.

“In regard to what it says and the meaning, I’m not offended at all,” said Brad Hall, from Fort Myers. “But the language per se, absolutely.”

The shop sits in the old Applebee’s parking lot, located right at a busy intersection.

“That is very inappropriate,” said Barabra Courtney, from Fort Myers. “I don’t care where he is, it doesn’t matter; there are kids around.”

Lee County said the business person behind the shop does not currently have the permits to be operating.

“This property has not secured approval; therefore, the County will pursue enforcement action to notify the pop-up t-shirt retailer of the requirements. Operators that do not secure the correct approval will receive a citation; this is separate and different from opening a violation against the underlying property owner. The first time is a warning, a second citation results in an immediate fine,” said a county spokesperson.