Maine State

The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Leno Seriously Injured in Garage Fire

Jay Leno has been seriously injured by a fire that broke out in his Los Angeles car garage. The 72-year-old former late night icon was burned in what he has described as a gasoline fire on Sunday, a source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood Reporter'SNL' Slammed for Dave Chappelle Monologue: "Popularizing Antisemitism"'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Commands Huge $181M U.S. Opening, $331.3M GloballyBudd Friedman, Founder of the Improv, Dies at 90 The former Tonight Show host was reportedly taken to Grossman Burn Center with “serious burns” to his face, according to TMZ. “I got some serious burns...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ScreenCrush

Jay Leno Burned in Car Fire

After his years as the host of The Tonight Show and his decades as one of the most well-known standup comics, the one thing everyone knows about Jay Leno is that the man loves cars. His personal collection supposedly numbers into the hundreds, including rare antiques and other unique vehicles. He’s even hosted a show about cars, Jay Leno’s Garage, both online and on cable television.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
Decider.com

Bizarre Video Of Heavily Bandaged Jay Leno Airs On ‘Inside Edition’

Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery after the comedian was badly burned when a car erupted in his garage last weekend. In some truly bizarre new footage that aired on last night’s Inside Edition, Leno is seen recovering in a hyperbaric chamber at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he’s been undergoing treatment since being admitted on Sunday (Nov. 13).
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire

From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
epicstream.com

Jay Leno Net Worth: How Rich is the Former The Tonight Show Host Today?

Jay Leno is probably one of the wealthiest stand-up comedians and TV hosts today, with hundreds of millions of net worth. He's best known for the now-debunk The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and his extensive car collection. Table of contents. So, where is he today, and how much net...
torquenews.com

Jay Leno Injured in Vehicle Related Gasoline Fire

Jay Leno is one of the best known car enthusiasts in the world. He is recovering in a California burn center after being burned by gasoline when one of his Steam Cars started on fire. 72-year-old Jay Leno is recovering in a California hospital after being burned in a car...
CALIFORNIA STATE
